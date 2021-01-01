Raphaël TRAMIER

Mes compétences :
Supply Chain
Manufacturing
regional account management
SCM
SAP ERP
Quality Control
Quality Assurance
Oncology
Master Planning
Forecasting
Buses
Entreprises
MSD Santé Animale
- Executive Director & General Manager
BEAUCOUZE2009 - maintenant* Head of 11 functional groups ;
* P&L responsibility (NTS 300 MM Euros) and Capex responsibility (6 MM euros yearly). ;
* Lean transformation of operation resulting in 25 % Cost reduction over 2 years and best European customer service.
Johnson & Johnson
- Director
New Brunswick2006 - 2009* Head of 10 functional groups (130 FTE) :Manufacturing ; Supply Chain ;Warehousing; QA/QC; HR ;Engineering ;Bus.development. ;
* P&L responsibility (NTS 150 MM EUR ) and Capex responsibility (3 MM EUR yearly). ;
* Lead for Pfizer Consumer Healthcare products transfer in (35 MM units incremental ). ;
Johnson & Johnson
- Director European Supply Chain
New Brunswick2004 - 2006* Head of four dept (40 FTE). ;
* Customer Service and Supply Chain Management for Pharma ex US (7.2 Billion $ NTS). ;
* Operational lead in strategic reshaping of Supply Chain: constrained master planning & regional account management. ;
J&J International Development Program
- Supply Chain Manager
2002 - 2004* SCM of Procrit® for US market, product #1 of J&J (3.5 Billions $ NTS ). ;
* Transfer of the packaging activity in house . ;
* Lead for Intl launch of Concerta ® and Risperdal Quicklet ® (#2 and 4 of J&J portfolio). ;
Johnson & Johnson
- Supply Chain Director
New Brunswick2000 - 2002* Creation of the supply-chain structure for Janssen-Cilag France. (4 departments ;15 FTE)
* Strategy definition and implementation from forecasting to end distribution. ;
* New product introduction management for the French market . ;
Johnson & Johnson
- Supply Chain Manager
New Brunswick1999 - 2000* SAP ERP development for the manufacturing activity. ;
* Lead technical transfer in from 3 European sites of 900 SKU. ;
* French lead for creation of a European centralized supply chain structure . ;
Sanofi
- Marketing Manager
Paris1997 - 1999* Budget and 5 year regional marketing plan development. ;
* Management of medical representatives training . ;
Sanofi
- Regulatory associate manager
Paris1996 - 1997Regulatory associate manager Middle East.
* Registration file building ; two oncology drugs on seven markets . ;