Menu

Raphaël TRAMIER

BEAUCOUZE

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Igoville

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Supply Chain
Manufacturing
regional account management
SCM
SAP ERP
Quality Control
Quality Assurance
Oncology
Master Planning
Forecasting
Buses

Entreprises

  • MSD Santé Animale - Executive Director & General Manager

    BEAUCOUZE 2009 - maintenant * Head of 11 functional groups ;
    * P&L responsibility (NTS 300 MM Euros) and Capex responsibility (6 MM euros yearly). ;
    * Lean transformation of operation resulting in 25 % Cost reduction over 2 years and best European customer service.

  • Johnson & Johnson - Director

    New Brunswick 2006 - 2009 * Head of 10 functional groups (130 FTE) :Manufacturing ; Supply Chain ;Warehousing; QA/QC; HR ;Engineering ;Bus.development. ;
    * P&L responsibility (NTS 150 MM EUR ) and Capex responsibility (3 MM EUR yearly). ;
    * Lead for Pfizer Consumer Healthcare products transfer in (35 MM units incremental ). ;

  • Johnson & Johnson - Director European Supply Chain

    New Brunswick 2004 - 2006 * Head of four dept (40 FTE). ;
    * Customer Service and Supply Chain Management for Pharma ex US (7.2 Billion $ NTS). ;
    * Operational lead in strategic reshaping of Supply Chain: constrained master planning & regional account management. ;

  • J&J International Development Program - Supply Chain Manager

    2002 - 2004 * SCM of Procrit® for US market, product #1 of J&J (3.5 Billions $ NTS ). ;
    * Transfer of the packaging activity in house . ;
    * Lead for Intl launch of Concerta ® and Risperdal Quicklet ® (#2 and 4 of J&J portfolio). ;

  • Johnson & Johnson - Supply Chain Director

    New Brunswick 2000 - 2002 * Creation of the supply-chain structure for Janssen-Cilag France. (4 departments ;15 FTE)
    * Strategy definition and implementation from forecasting to end distribution. ;
    * New product introduction management for the French market . ;

  • Johnson & Johnson - Supply Chain Manager

    New Brunswick 1999 - 2000 * SAP ERP development for the manufacturing activity. ;
    * Lead technical transfer in from 3 European sites of 900 SKU. ;
    * French lead for creation of a European centralized supply chain structure . ;

  • Sanofi - Marketing Manager

    Paris 1997 - 1999 * Budget and 5 year regional marketing plan development. ;
    * Management of medical representatives training . ;

  • Sanofi - Regulatory associate manager

    Paris 1996 - 1997 Regulatory associate manager Middle East.
    * Registration file building ; two oncology drugs on seven markets . ;

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :