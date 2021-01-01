Menu

Raphael VEYRINES

LE PECQ

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Team Management
Event Organization
Catering Management
Hotel management
Event Management
Tourisme
Marketing

Entreprises

  • Radisson Blu - Events Supervisor

    2012 - maintenant Outside Catering and Events

    In charge of the outside catering department for both operation and sales Diversification of clients, securing key clients and more than 150% revenue increase year to date for September to December 2012

    Operation

    -Events operation responsible up to 450 guests
    -Development of public catering: Mubadala WTC, Gulf Hours
    -Management up to 80 staff (casuals, waiters, barmen, supervisors)
    -Banquet supervisor in house (weddings, conferences, meetings)
    -In charge of breakfast during absence of restaurant manager

    Management

    -Development on strong accounts business and niche market such as in flight VIP and public catering (NetJets, Mubadala WTC, ZSC…)
    -Communication between services
    -Issue BEOs, participate in BEO meeting
    -Creation of new menu portfolio according to hotel strategy

    Sales

    -Account manager for catering, events and small room accounts
    -Succeeding in RFPs
    -Extension on clients’ portfolio and increase of revenue
    -Show round ad site inspections

  • Radisson Blu Hotel Yas Island - Assistant Events Manager

    2012 - maintenant Outside Catering and Events

    Operation

    -Barman, waiter
    -Setup, de-rig, events operation responsible up to 250 guests including VIPs and GCC royal families
    -Organisation of Jazz nights, social events…

    Sales

    -Prospection, client portfolio creation and expansion
    -Credit facility policies, pricing strategies, market surveys
    -Show round ad site inspections
    Management

    -Coordination between services
    -Issuing BEOs, participating in BEO meetings

  • Radisson Blu Hotel Yas Island, Abu Dhabi - Front Office Trainee

    2011 - maintenant Front Office: CI, CO, VIP Room checking, Business Class Lounge Attendant

    Concierge: BellBoy, booking (transportation, golf…) special request handling

    Back Office: Shadowing Front Office Manager, In charge of QPR standards

  • Castel - Shop Manager Trainee

    2010 - 2011 -Store management
    -Customer relation and advice, increase of revenue year to date
    -Commercial activities (product promotion and tasting)

  • La Tavola Sarda - Commis de cuisine

    2004 - 2009 -In charge of starters and stewarding
    -Extras as waiter

Formations

  • TURIBA School Of Business Administration (Riga)

    Riga 2011 - 2011 Exchange Program

    Tourism and Hotel Management - Tourism Economics
    Tourism Marketing
    Hotel Department Management
    Sustainable Tourism Destination Management
    Tourism Revenue Optimization
    Communication

  • ISC Paris School Of Management

    Paris 2009 - 2013 Master

    Hotel Strategy and Management
    Strategic Marketing in Hotel Industry
    Revenue Management
    Sustainable Tourism Developpment
    Tourism Law
    Communication
    Sales Negotiations

