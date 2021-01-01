Raphael VEYRINES

Mes compétences :
Team Management
Event Organization
Catering Management
Hotel management
Event Management
Tourisme
Marketing
Entreprises
Radisson Blu
- Events Supervisor
2012 - maintenantOutside Catering and Events
In charge of the outside catering department for both operation and sales Diversification of clients, securing key clients and more than 150% revenue increase year to date for September to December 2012
Operation
-Events operation responsible up to 450 guests
-Development of public catering: Mubadala WTC, Gulf Hours
-Management up to 80 staff (casuals, waiters, barmen, supervisors)
-Banquet supervisor in house (weddings, conferences, meetings)
-In charge of breakfast during absence of restaurant manager
Management
-Development on strong accounts business and niche market such as in flight VIP and public catering (NetJets, Mubadala WTC, ZSC…)
-Communication between services
-Issue BEOs, participate in BEO meeting
-Creation of new menu portfolio according to hotel strategy
Sales
-Account manager for catering, events and small room accounts
-Succeeding in RFPs
-Extension on clients’ portfolio and increase of revenue
-Show round ad site inspections
Radisson Blu Hotel Yas Island
- Assistant Events Manager
Operation
-Barman, waiter
-Setup, de-rig, events operation responsible up to 250 guests including VIPs and GCC royal families
-Organisation of Jazz nights, social events…
Sales
-Prospection, client portfolio creation and expansion
-Credit facility policies, pricing strategies, market surveys
-Show round ad site inspections
Management
-Coordination between services
-Issuing BEOs, participating in BEO meetings
Radisson Blu Hotel Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
- Front Office Trainee
2011 - maintenantFront Office: CI, CO, VIP Room checking, Business Class Lounge Attendant
Concierge: BellBoy, booking (transportation, golf…) special request handling
Back Office: Shadowing Front Office Manager, In charge of QPR standards
Castel
- Shop Manager Trainee
2010 - 2011-Store management
-Customer relation and advice, increase of revenue year to date
-Commercial activities (product promotion and tasting)
La Tavola Sarda
- Commis de cuisine
2004 - 2009-In charge of starters and stewarding
-Extras as waiter
Formations
TURIBA School Of Business Administration (Riga)
Riga2011 - 2011Exchange Program
Tourism and Hotel Management - Tourism Economics
Tourism Marketing
Hotel Department Management
Sustainable Tourism Destination Management
Tourism Revenue Optimization
Communication