Raphael WEIZENEGGER
Raphael WEIZENEGGER
RUEIL MALMAISON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Novartis
- Staffing/Recruitment specialist
RUEIL MALMAISON
2013 - maintenant
Sogeti
- Recruitment Specialist
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2013 - 2013
Thorburn Geiger
- HR Advisor / Recruiter / Executive Search Consultant
2011 - 2012
Formations
Université De Fribourg/Universität Freiburg (Fribourg)
Fribourg
2002 - 2007
General and clinical psychology
Réseau
Bruno FONS
Guillaume LE BIVIC
Marie Thérèse NDIAYE
Mathieu GUILLAUME
Sid Ahmed YEMBOUL
Thorburn JEAN-PIERRE
Valentin GOBY
Vincent GABORIT
Yoann BLONDIN
Yohan JOFFRE
