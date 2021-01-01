Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Raphaëlle BORG
Ajouter
Raphaëlle BORG
Lyon
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Panzani
- Gestionnaire Clients / Adv
Lyon
2006 - maintenant
Panzani
- Assistante commerciale Food Service
Lyon
2004 - 2006
Panzani
- Apprentie Assistante de Direction Dot
Lyon
2001 - 2003
Panzani
- Apprentie Secretariat Service Qualite
Lyon
1999 - 2001
Regie Bouteille
- Standardiste / Acceuil
1995 - 1999
Formations
Cfa Gorges De Loup
Lyon
2001 - 2003
Bts Assistante de Direction
Bts Assistante de Direction
Cfa Gorges De Loup
Lyon
1999 - 2001
Bac professionnel
Bac professionnel
Réseau
Achard GERARD
Alexandre BADAGEE
Anne-Blandine GUILLERMIN
Bruno PUTHON
Damien LEBRUN
Emilie THIELLAND BRUYERE
Lucie BERGER SABATTEL
Marie PEYRE-MARAIS
Mélanie BUFFIN
Sophie COMOY
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z