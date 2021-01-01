Raphaëlle T. LIU

Currently acting as Air France - KLM Group Strategy HR PMO, I have gained over five years of experience through different positions within Air France and other smaller size companies.

My assets are:

Full HR spectrum skills in multicultural environment

5-year multinational corporation working experience

Excellent communicator at different levels

Networking

Adaptable and good team player

Result focused

Conceptual, analytical and strategic

Completely proficient in Mandarin, French & English







Mes compétences :

Conduite de changement

Communication

Project & change management skills / Strategic th

Communication skills / Conceptual and analytical

Creative / Adaptable & Efficient