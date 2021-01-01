Menu

Raphaëlle T. LIU

PARIS

En résumé

Currently acting as Air France - KLM Group Strategy HR PMO, I have gained over five years of experience through different positions within Air France and other smaller size companies.
My assets are:
Full HR spectrum skills in multicultural environment
5-year multinational corporation working experience
Excellent communicator at different levels
Networking
Adaptable and good team player
Result focused
Conceptual, analytical and strategic
Completely proficient in Mandarin, French & English



Mes compétences :
Conduite de changement
Communication
Project & change management skills / Strategic th
Communication skills / Conceptual and analytical
Creative / Adaptable & Efficient

Entreprises

  • Other experience - Commercial/Communication

    maintenant Commercial:
    2005 - Marcel SA Forestry Corporation, Operations Management Unit
    (Shanghai / Beijing / Guangzhou, CHINA)  Development Associate  
    2004 - TCL, Chinese Communication Group (Chongqing, CHINA)  Business Associate  
    Communications:
    2003 - Alliance Française (French public non-profit organisation)
    (Chengdu, CHINA)  Public Relations Intern  
    2002 - “Chengdu Daily” Newspaper - Editorial Office (Chengdu, CHINA)  Intern
    Analysis and strategy:
    2006 – Following a general strike, contributed to a 6-month organisational and sociological analysis of a TOTAL group industrial facility, including participating in qualitative studies / diagnostic / restitution
    2007 - Debriefed for the French legislative elections - Canal+ television studios (Sciences Po Paris)

  • Air France - AFKL Group Strategy HR PMO

    Roissy CDG 2013 - maintenant Role - As central PMO, steered / coordinated & facilitated transversal HR projects
    Activity - Animated project group networking ; organized workshops with HR VPs; periodical reporting
    Achievements - Realized HR Reference Guide for joint managers; made the e services accessible to managers
    from the sister airline; contributed to the Group cohesion

  • Air France - Air France Corporate Press Officer

    Roissy CDG 2012 - 2013 Role - Preserved & promoted Air France's brand image
    Activity - Managed crisis; organized press conferences / events; maintained networking with target media
    Achievements - Organized press events such as ``Michelin Chefs on board'', ``All women flight'' etc. realized numerous interviews/photo shootings and in-depth press analysis

  • Air France - Operational HR Manager - Marketing Revenue Management & Network

    Roissy CDG 2012 - 2012 Role - Managed full HR spectrum of a portfolio of 60 flight analysts
    Activity - Led job orientation interviews, dealt with industrial relation cases, handled salary increase / promotion campaign, ensured the daily HR support to business
    Achievements - Implemented mobility plan; supported managers in difficult management cases

  • MGT Conseils - Responsable des Ressources Humaines

    Paris 2011 - 2012
    MGT Conseils
    A Paris based star-up IT consulting company, whose activities cover the whole of France and many West African countries
    Foreign-funded company

    Position HR Consultant (Reports to CEO)
    Location Paris, France
    Main services: Diagnostic and implementation of IT solutions (Oracle, SAP etc); Training
    Responsibility:

    As HR Consultant of a small start-up IT consulting firm
    ➢ Is fully responsible for its recruitment campaign and for change management or staff relationship management depending on its occasional and recurring business needs

    Achievements:

    ➢ Recruited high-calibre IT profiles in a short period of time
    ➢ Handled, with success, cooperating with lawyers, a couple of difficult lay-off cases with contentious complications

  • OCCSC - Career consultant / Conseillère de carrière

    2011 - 2011 OCCSC (Ottawa Chinese Community Service Centre)
    Founded in the 1980’s by a Chinese origin doctor and a Chinese origin lawyer, is a non-profit, non-partisan, charitable organization committed to advancing the full social and economic integration and participation of newcomers, immigrants in the city of Ottawa
    Foreign-funded company

    Position Career consultant (Volunteer)
    Location Ottawa, Canada
    Main services: Settlement support / Employment support / Cross cultural training
    Responsibility:

    As employment programme career consultant in liaise with other professional career consultants
    ➢ Facilitated employment workshops
    ➢ Led simulated recruitment interviews with mentees (job seekers)
    ➢ Individually coached mentees in job research methods and helped them to develop appropriate personal strategies in job application and interviews

    Achievements:
    Over 80% of the mentees having attending the employment programme found a job

  • Air France - Deputy Regional HR Manager - Europe

    Roissy CDG 2009 - 2011 Role - As central HR monitor, advised and supported local HR BP teams while applying Corporate rules
    Activity - Provided guidelines, tools ; made benchmark, organized best experience sharing workshops
    Achievements - Steered talent management projects

  • Air France - Project HR Manager of AFKL Harmonization

    Roissy CDG 2008 - 2009 Role - Supported AFKL joint teams through policy harmonization & cross cultural projects
    Activity - Coordinated with KL counterparts ; steered alignment projects
    Achievements - Realized major staff satisfaction survey, organized cross cultural workshops

