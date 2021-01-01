Raphaëlle T. LIU

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
Currently acting as Air France - KLM Group Strategy HR PMO, I have gained over five years of experience through different positions within Air France and other smaller size companies.
My assets are:
Full HR spectrum skills in multicultural environment
5-year multinational corporation working experience
Excellent communicator at different levels
Networking
Adaptable and good team player
Result focused
Conceptual, analytical and strategic
Completely proficient in Mandarin, French & English
Mes compétences :
Conduite de changement
Communication
Project & change management skills / Strategic th
Communication skills / Conceptual and analytical
Creative / Adaptable & Efficient