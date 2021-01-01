Menu

Raquel PLANAS

Paris

En résumé

I have been involved for 4+ years in business transformation and system integration projects in the Telecommunications (B2C & B2B) and High Tech industries.

Specialties:
- Incentive Compensation Management (ICM) / Sales Performance Management (SPM) projects
- Beqom software package (formerly Excentive)
- Sales
- Project Management
- Project Leadership Support
- Study Project
- Delivery Methodologies : Waterfall & Agile models

Mes compétences :
Beqom (formerly Excentive)
ICM/SPM
Project Management
Sales
Pre-Sales
Développement personnel

Entreprises

  • Accenture - ICM/SPM & Sales Consultant

    Paris 2011 - maintenant * ICM Project at OBS – Opportunity Sales Lead and Delivery Lead : Replacement of the legacy commissioning tool based on Excel files by an ICM software package (Beqom, formerly Excentive) in order to face the existing issues, such us: lack of calculation reliability, data security, audit processes and employee satisfaction and motivation.
    * ICM Project at Mobinil – Opportunity Sales Consultant: Deployment of a new sales compensation management application for several channels (distribution channel - shops; retail channel – franchises, enterprise channel – agents; complementary channel - kiosks, internet, door to door…) in order to enhance sales productivity, optimize compensation spend, reduce overpayments and decrease operations costs.
    * ICM Projects at Orange France (B2C) – Opportunity Sales Consultant & Study and Functional Lead: Deployment of several sales compensation management applications, based on Beqom (formerly Excentive) software package, for retail & call center channels for Mobile and Multiservice sectors.
    * Data Management Project at Orange France (B2B) – Opportunity Sales Lead : PMO/PRO enterprise segmentation in the enterprise-client repository application.

  • Accenture - Business Analyst - Projet S

    Paris 2010 - 2011 * MDM Project at Orange France – Proposal writer: Deployment of a Master Data Management solution in order to obtain a multi universe and multi-channel person benchmark accessible by clients and internal users within the Group.
    * IT Transformation Project at Maroc Telecom – Proposal writer: Overhaul of Fixed and Internet commercial Information System. Deployment of a new order management system and migration from the legacy billing system (BSCS v7) to the target billing system (BSCS iX R2).
    * IT Transformation Project at SFR – Business analyst: replacement of several current legacy systems with a new integrated system for Offer management, Billing and Order management.

  • Thales Communications - Concepteur technique d'antennes millimétriques

    Colombes 2009 - 2010 Development of several millimetric antennas for very high rate wireless access networks (3-Play and TVHD) and security networks (video surveillance).
    Coordination with Thales Communications France (TCF) of the RF module and antennas' development.

Formations

Réseau

