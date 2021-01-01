Raquel PLANAS

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
I have been involved for 4+ years in business transformation and system integration projects in the Telecommunications (B2C & B2B) and High Tech industries.
Specialties:
- Incentive Compensation Management (ICM) / Sales Performance Management (SPM) projects
- Beqom software package (formerly Excentive)
- Sales
- Project Management
- Project Leadership Support
- Study Project
- Delivery Methodologies : Waterfall & Agile models
Mes compétences :
Beqom (formerly Excentive)
ICM/SPM
Project Management
Sales
Pre-Sales
Développement personnel