Menu

Rashead AKLI

Paris

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Dunkerque

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • BNP Paribas - Conseiller financier

    Paris 2014 - maintenant

  • Groupe Atrya - Responsable secteur Nord-Est BtoB

    2007 - 2011

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :