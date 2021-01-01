Menu

Rashid TLEMSANI

Overachiever with a passion to succeed and relishing a challenge in sales. Proactive, results oriented and capable of performing under pressure and delivering to stringent deadlines.
Ambitious and looking to forge an accomplished sales career with one of the true market leaders. Very motivated and quite simply, wanting more.

Managed the full sales cycle from initial prospecting to close. Confident in developing new business and also driving sales revenue from existing accounts whilst providing an outstanding level of commitment and service to my clients in their designated territory and portfolio. Would like to join a highly successful sales and business development team targeting French, English or Arabic speaking clients in the EMEA region.

Proven track record in sales account management and new business development at a senior level with a consultative and cultured approach. Good analytical and IT skills.

Overall a smart, ambitious and driven personality who seeks to prove and develop himself in a prestigious sales role.

Développement commercial
Relations internationales
B2B

  • Kingpin International - Business Development Consultant

    2014 - 2014 Explored, discovered, clarified and understood client's business needs and problems.

    Analysed client needs and developed strategies tailored to each organisation

    Contributed to the development of new sales revenues and client retention by identifying potential sales and retention opportunities

    Captured and recorded customer information and sales activity data into customer relationship management (CRM) system and appropriate business systems

    Obtained competitive information during daily contacts and distributed as appropriate so as to develop sales strategies

    Provided leads and increase B2B sales for the commercial team based in Paris
    Negotiated with C-Level profiles
    Reported to Marketing Team in London

    Projects: Microsoft Office 365, Dell Active Directory and McAfee Security Alliance

  • Financial Times - Sales Account Executive

    2013 - 2013 The Financial Times, one of the world’s leading business news organisations, is recognised internationally for its authority, integrity and accuracy. Providing essential news, comment, data and analysis for the global business community.

  • Euromoney Conferences - Research Manager

    2013 - 2013 Euromoney is the world’s leading organiser of conferences for cross-border investment and capital markets for portfolio and direct investors, financial intermediaries, corporations, governments, banks and financial institutions. Since the late 1970s, Euromoney Conferences has run events in more than 60 countries.

  • Corbis - Account Manager

    Paris 2012 - 2012 Corbis Corporation licenses the rights to photographs, footage and other visual media. It has a collection of more than 100 million images and 800,000 video clips

  • Trading & Links International - Sales Area Manager

    2008 - 2010 •Produced and provided customers with proposals
    •Maintained and developed relationships with existing customers

  • GROUPE ETAM - Assistant Import Asia

    Clichy 2006 - 2006 •Managed the import order process on SAP from capture to successful receipt of warehouse goods
    •Worked on SAP R3 Retails for 3 years
    •Worked in cross-functional, results-oriented teams and negotiated commercial terms with service providers
    •Worked on SAP project for implementation in several department

  • GROUPE ETAM - Account Manager - Worldwide

    Clichy 2006 - 2008 Etam Group is an international player in women's fashion.
    The turnover of the brand Etam is up to a value of € 600 million in 2012 with 566 outlets in France and 332 to international.

    Covered Brazil and Asia, leading export country for the company
    •Worked closely with managers and directors, established efficient working relationship between my Clients and Accounting, Finance and Procurement department
    •Completed payments (around €100m per year), customs, delivery and organised more than 100 orders per day
    •Analysed business data and presented results to the board
    •Awarded No1 rank out of 4 managers for managerial leadership and overall contribution to SAP modules
    •Trained agent staff to use IT systems and created process manuals

  • MALHIA KENT - Export Manager

    2005 - 2005 Fabric designer for the legendary Chanel

    • Created benchmarking tools to compare prices and services
    • Organised tenders for air shipments, managed stocks and set up
    Incoterms (from EXW to FOB)
    • Reduced delivery issues by 50% and input costs by 30%

  • MBA ESG

    Paris 2011 - 2011 MBA

    SMBG AWARDS 2013

    The 2013 ranking firm SMBG put 10 MBA ESG in the Top 10 in their category in terms of meeting participants satisfaction on the quality, relevance, choice and actual results on their careers.

  • CTI - Centre De Techniques Internationales

    Asnières 2004 - 2005 Maitrise

    Depuis plus de 30 ans, le CTI, Centre de Techniques Internationales, a développé l'ingénierie de la formation à l'international en s'appuyant sur une expertise reconnue.
    Le CTI forme des responsables du développement international des entreprises et apporte une mise à jour des compétences dans la fonction marketing,commerciales, achats, finances et logistiques.

  • Al Imam University (Riyadh)

    Riyadh 2000 - 2004 Licence

    Al-Imam University is the global exemplar of learning, teaching and research excellence and community service based on a foundation of Islamic values and teachings.

  • Université Paris 4 Paris Sorbonne

    Paris 1998 - 2000 DEUG

