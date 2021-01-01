Rémy VOITURIER (COMMUNITY MANAGER)

Retail
Saint-Tropez
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Community Manager : remyvoiturier@gmail.com
Entreprises
Community Manager
Saint-Tropez (83990)
2021 - maintenant
Hôtel Bailli de suffren
- Maître d’hôtel
2017 - maintenant
Disneyland Paris
- Assistant manager restauration
Chessy
2016 - 2017
Formation caisse 200- 800 pax , HACCP,
Disney cruise line ( bâteau de croisière Disney dans les bahamas)
- Chef de rang
2015 - 2016
Hotel Terre Blanche & SPA 5* Leading Hotel of the world
- Assistant manager
2015 - 2015
Hotel Terre Blanche & SPA 5* Leading Hotel of the world
- Assistant Maître d'Hôtel
2014 - 2014
Service PDJ , et Déjeuner
Hôtel de Paris Saint Tropez
- Chef de rang senior
2013 - maintenant
Château de la messardiere Palace 5 étoiles, Leading Hotel of the World
- Chef de rang / Responsable petit dejeuné
2008 - 2012
Hotel Le Métropole monaco 5*
- Chef de rang
2007 - 2007
Sharrow bay Hotel ( Von essen group)
- Chef de rang (et commis sommelier 1an )
2004 - 2007
Formations
Kendal College (Kendal, Cumbria)
Kendal, Cumbria
2005 - 2005
WSET Connaissances basiques sur les vins et liqueurs du monde
Lycee Hotelier De Montesoro (Bastia)
Bastia
2003 - 2004
BTS option B
Réseau
Agence Profil Corse RECRUTEMENT HÔTELLERIE RESTAURATION
David MERAFINA
David Le Carré CARRÉ
Fabrice LE LAY
Frédéric BERARD
Frédéric TRIN
Manuel HIRT
Thibaud CHALMIN