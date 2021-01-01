Menu

Rémy VOITURIER (COMMUNITY MANAGER)

Saint-Tropez

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Community Manager

    Saint-Tropez (83990) 2021 - maintenant

  • Hôtel Bailli de suffren - Maître d’hôtel

    2017 - maintenant

  • Disneyland Paris - Assistant manager restauration

    Chessy 2016 - 2017 Formation caisse 200- 800 pax , HACCP,

  • Disney cruise line ( bâteau de croisière Disney dans les bahamas) - Chef de rang

    2015 - 2016

  • Hotel Terre Blanche & SPA 5* Leading Hotel of the world - Assistant manager

    2015 - 2015

  • Hotel Terre Blanche & SPA 5* Leading Hotel of the world - Assistant Maître d'Hôtel

    2014 - 2014 Service PDJ , et Déjeuner

  • Hôtel de Paris Saint Tropez - Chef de rang senior

    2013 - maintenant

  • Château de la messardiere Palace 5 étoiles, Leading Hotel of the World - Chef de rang / Responsable petit dejeuné

    2008 - 2012

  • Hotel Le Métropole monaco 5* - Chef de rang

    2007 - 2007

  • Sharrow bay Hotel ( Von essen group) - Chef de rang (et commis sommelier 1an )

    2004 - 2007

Formations

  • Kendal College (Kendal, Cumbria)

    Kendal, Cumbria 2005 - 2005 WSET Connaissances basiques sur les vins et liqueurs du monde

  • Lycee Hotelier De Montesoro (Bastia)

    Bastia 2003 - 2004 BTS option B

Réseau