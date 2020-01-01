Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Frédéric BERARD
Ajouter
Frédéric BERARD
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
FB Consulting
- Owner
2008 - maintenant
Formations
BAC PRO (Paris)
Paris
1992 - 1994
Réseau
Audrey AGAZZI
Brice LEJEUNE
Céline BAILLEUL
Jean Christophe CHATEAU
Laurent SAUVAIRE
Nicolas HUET
Nizar BEL HADJ
Patricia BIRONNEAU
Reda ABDEL FADIL