Rene Lucien MESSY

Commercial Engineer with a high level of leadership capability.



An experienced sales commercial engineer and with solid experience in commercial development, both at France and abroad, (from start-ups to multinationals), available and willing to travel, working with a genuine desire to achieve results.



Engineer in Commercial Management ISEFAC at ISEG Group Business School



Mes compétences :

Salesforce

Lotus

Microsoft office

Access

Powerpoint

Photofiltre

Linux

HTML

Internet

CIEL

Redmine

GOP

Siebel

OASIS

GMP

PIM

Commercial

Microsoft Internet Explorer

Accueil physique