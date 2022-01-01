Retail
Revoy MARIANNE
Revoy MARIANNE
PARIS
Entreprises
Conseil général de Seine Saint Denis
- Directrice adjointe culture patrimoine sport et loisirs
2012 - maintenant
DRAC IDF Ministère de la culture et de la communication
- Chef du service théâtre
2006 - 2012
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Nantes
1991 - 1994
