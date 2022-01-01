Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Rey-Giraud AGNES
Ajouter
Rey-Giraud AGNES
CHESTERFIELD
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Retectix
- Chairman and CEO
2011 - maintenant
Express Scripts
- President International Operations
2008 - 2011
Express-Scripts
- Executive Vice President Supply Chain
2006 - 2008
Express Scripts
- Executive Vice President
1999 - 2006
Xerox
- From Sales to IT to marketing
Saint-Denis
1988 - 1999
Formations
University Of Chicago GSB (Chicago)
Chicago
1997 - 1999
Master of Business Administration MBA
Ecole De Management De Lyon MBA marketing
Ecully
1986 - 1987
Gestion operationelle
Ecole Nationale D'Ingénieurs
St Etienne
1982 - 1986
Genie Mecanique
Lycée Etienne Mimard
St Etienne
1979 - 1982
Sport Etude - bac E
Réseau
Alex GOUILLON
Angélique VOISARD
Christophe GREGOIRE
Didier FOURNIER
Dominique ESCARON
Fabien QUANTIN
Jacques SCHERER
Pierre SUZAN
René-Philippe ZENATTI
Sophie DE POMYERS