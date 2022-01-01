Menu

Reza TABRIZI

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Environment
Manager
Microsoft Project
SAP

Entreprises

  • Steria - SAP Consultant and project manager

    Paris 2001 - 2008 Main SAP projects:
    From sept 2007 until today :
    Coordinator of migration data for one of the bigest public sector in France

    July 2005 to May 2007

    Packaging group SOX / SOD
    Implementation of SOX section 404 in SAP environments FI/CO/PS/MM/SD modules
    Autorization management
    Project manager and FI/CO consultant
    Review of financial processes and authorisation management
    Countries : France / Germany / England/ Ireland / Suisse and Italy

    March 2005 to April 2005
    Industrial group (Belgium)
    Audit of financial business processes SAP FI-CO-TR-CFM

    October 2004 to January 2005
    Industrial group
    Merger of two SAP environments
    Installation of new SAP business processes
    Modules : FI/CO/MM/SD
    New business processes and customizing
    In charge of FI CO modules and management of the project

    September 2004 à January 2005
    Pharmaceutical group
    Implementation of module PS to manage Budgets
    In charge of business description and customizing of PS

    February 2004 to May 2004
    TELECOM company
    Audit and optimisation of CO-PA processes
    Study for Implementation of SAP_BI_BW
    C0-PA customizing

    December 2002 to July 2003
    Pharmaceutical Group US
    Implementation of FI / CO / PS / MM / SD
    Financial leader and in charge of description of financial processes and customizing of FI / CO / PS modules

    September 2002 to December 2002
    Indusrial company
    Merger of two SAP systems
    In charge of management of the project
    (15 consultants)

    July 2002 to August 2002
    Pharmaceutical group in France
    Preparation of Blueprint
    Analyse and study of in scope processes FI/CO/MM/SD
    FI CO consultant

Formations

