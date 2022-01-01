Rezzag ABDEL

Virtual team & P&L Management, big bids, sales and product marketing.
17 years of experience in IT and Telecom services
Mes compétences :
Infogérance
Télécommunications
Outsourcing
PRINCE 2
Bid management
Entreprises
Econocom Osiatis
- Senior Business Development Manager
Puteaux2013 - maintenantManaged large and complex business opportunities IT Services (Outsourcing, SMART Solution, Telecom...) and RFPs through to contract signature by leading and motivating a bid team around the project and in accordance with Econocom’s corporate guidelines
Asnières-sur-Seine 2012 - 2013Managed large and complex business opportunities IT Services (Service Desk, On Site Support, RIM...) and RFPs through to contract signature by leading and motivating a bid team around the project and in accordance with Fujitsu’s corporate guidelines.
Due Diligence and Competitive Dialog Management
BT France
- Senior Bid Manager
Paris2006 - 2012Successfully managed large and complex business opportunities (telecom data and IT services) and RFPs through to contract signature by leading and motivating a bid team around the project and in accordance with BT’s corporate guidelines