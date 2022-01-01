Menu

Rezzag ABDEL

Puteaux

En résumé

Virtual team & P&L Management, big bids, sales and product marketing.

17 years of experience in IT and Telecom services

Mes compétences :
Infogérance
Télécommunications
Outsourcing
PRINCE 2
Bid management

Entreprises

  • Econocom Osiatis - Senior Business Development Manager

    Puteaux 2013 - maintenant Managed large and complex business opportunities IT Services (Outsourcing, SMART Solution, Telecom...) and RFPs through to contract signature by leading and motivating a bid team around the project and in accordance with Econocom’s corporate guidelines

  • Fujitsu Technology Solutions - Senior Engagement Manager

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2012 - 2013 Managed large and complex business opportunities IT Services (Service Desk, On Site Support, RIM...) and RFPs through to contract signature by leading and motivating a bid team around the project and in accordance with Fujitsu’s corporate guidelines.
    Due Diligence and Competitive Dialog Management

  • BT France - Senior Bid Manager

    Paris 2006 - 2012 Successfully managed large and complex business opportunities (telecom data and IT services) and RFPs through to contract signature by leading and motivating a bid team around the project and in accordance with BT’s corporate guidelines

Formations

