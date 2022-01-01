Menu

Rhannon MCMILLAN

SAN FRANCISCO

En résumé

Rhannon McMillan is founder of FOCUS4 Communications, a professional development company maintaining the lead in some of the most innovative techniques in communication training and coaching. With over 20 years of international business experience, she serves as its director. She has worked with and trained over 25 nationalities in effective communication strategies.

Working with clients such as Sanofi Aventis Group, BNPParibas, Club Med, Advancia Chamber of Commerce and Industry Paris, Dragon Rouge, GFK, Bel, France Telecom, Globecast, GSK, Pages Jaune, Elyo, Institute for Research and Development, LVMH Sephora among others, she moderates conferences, brainstorming sessions and facilitates training and working sessions.

Prior to Focus4, McMillan gained her international experience as a high-end luxury retailer with responsibility for merchandising, marketing, budgeting, product development and training for over 10 retail stores in the United States. Working with international designer lines from France, Italy, Germany and the USA, such as Christian Dior, Valentino, Givenchy, Christian Lacroix, Armani, Roberto Cavalli, Versace among many others.

She worked closely on projects with designers and celebrities such as Hubert de Givenchy, Badgley Mischka, Frank and Barbara Sinatra, President and Betty Ford. From 1999 to 2003, she served as a marketing consultant for Baccarat and consultant for Escada USA.

She holds BA degrees in French and Linguistics and a TEFL certification from San Diego State University. She has received diplomas in Fashion Design from the Accademia Italiana della moda in Florence, Italy and in French Literature from the Sorbonne University in Paris.

A trainer of trainers, she continues to pursue professional development techniques to meet the evolutions demanded in global communication.

Member of International Coach Federation
Moderator for CCIP : NGO and Entrepreneurship - UNESCO
Member of the European Professional Women’s Network.

Mes compétences :
Brainstorming
Communication
communication training
English
Facilitator
Fashion
Luxury
Persuasion
Training

Entreprises

  • FOCUS4 COMMUNICATIONS - Director

    2006 - 2009

  • Baccarat - Marketing and Public Relations Consultant

    Baccarat 1997 - 2003 Pioneered and initiated French luxury concept in the Palm Springs Area. Planned, marketed and set goals for store opening and future operations. Translated and adapted French documents, texts, advertising, French marketing strategies to local standards and expectations.

  • ESCADA - Vice President

    1991 - 2003 Directly involved and responsible in the conception, strategic planning, launch, development and leadership of the entire retail function of high-end women’s fashion store. Responsible for inventory budgets, ordering and merchandise strategies. Orchestrated in-store events, fashion shows, seminars and workshops. Provided motivational leadership to a 15 person staff.

  • DANIEL FOXX - Vice President

    1988 - 2003 Provided leadership, direction and development to all aspects of the sales, marketing and purchasing functions of a high-end luxury business, specializing in women’s fashion, accessories and beauty products. In charge of overall merchandising, purchasing and commercial strategies. Coordinated advertising and promotions and implemented customer relations programs. Provided consulting to high profile fortune 500 clients.

    HELD CENTRAL ROLE OF COMMUNICATING AND NEGOTIATING WITH EXISTING AND BUILDING NEW INTERNATIONAL SUPPLIER RELATIONSHIPS

    SET PURCHASING BUDGETS AND ORDERED COUTURE AND READY-TO-WEAR MERCHANDISE: CHRISTAIN DIOR, VALENTINO, GIVENCHY, CHRISTIAN LACROIX, ETRO, GIORGIO ARMANI, ROBERTO CAVALLI, AGNONA, LORO PIANA ETC;

    PRESENTED AND DIRECTED TRAINING WORKSHOPS AND INSTRUCTIVE SEMINARS FOR PERSONNEL AND CLIENTS.

    PRODUCED AND DIRECTED HIGH END RUNWAY FASHION SHOWS WITH CELEBRATED INTERNATIONAL DESIGNERS HUBERT DE GIVENCHY, BADGLEY MISHKA, JACQUES FATH…

    ORGANIZED MARKETING AND PUBLIC RELATIONS EVENTS AND SERVED AS LIASON WITH CHARITIES, CELEBRITIES AND PUBLICATIONS, FRANK AND BARBARA SINATRA, GERALD AND BETTY FORD, BOB AND DELORES HOPE, JUVENILE DIABETES ASSOCIATION, ADAM WALSH INSTITUTE, SHELTER FROM THE STORM, TOWN AND COUNTRY MAGAZINE, PALM SPRINGS LIFE MAGAZINE, OCEAN DRIVE MAGAZINE

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau