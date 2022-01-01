Rhannon McMillan is founder of FOCUS4 Communications, a professional development company maintaining the lead in some of the most innovative techniques in communication training and coaching. With over 20 years of international business experience, she serves as its director. She has worked with and trained over 25 nationalities in effective communication strategies.



Working with clients such as Sanofi Aventis Group, BNPParibas, Club Med, Advancia Chamber of Commerce and Industry Paris, Dragon Rouge, GFK, Bel, France Telecom, Globecast, GSK, Pages Jaune, Elyo, Institute for Research and Development, LVMH Sephora among others, she moderates conferences, brainstorming sessions and facilitates training and working sessions.



Prior to Focus4, McMillan gained her international experience as a high-end luxury retailer with responsibility for merchandising, marketing, budgeting, product development and training for over 10 retail stores in the United States. Working with international designer lines from France, Italy, Germany and the USA, such as Christian Dior, Valentino, Givenchy, Christian Lacroix, Armani, Roberto Cavalli, Versace among many others.



She worked closely on projects with designers and celebrities such as Hubert de Givenchy, Badgley Mischka, Frank and Barbara Sinatra, President and Betty Ford. From 1999 to 2003, she served as a marketing consultant for Baccarat and consultant for Escada USA.



She holds BA degrees in French and Linguistics and a TEFL certification from San Diego State University. She has received diplomas in Fashion Design from the Accademia Italiana della moda in Florence, Italy and in French Literature from the Sorbonne University in Paris.



A trainer of trainers, she continues to pursue professional development techniques to meet the evolutions demanded in global communication.



Member of International Coach Federation

Moderator for CCIP : NGO and Entrepreneurship - UNESCO

Member of the European Professional Women’s Network.



Mes compétences :

Brainstorming

Communication

communication training

English

Facilitator

Fashion

Luxury

Persuasion

Training