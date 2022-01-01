Menu

Riad AMEYAR

PARIS

  • SLA Architecture - Architecte DPLG - Chef de Projet

    maintenant Réalisations :

    2009 à 2010 – FAURECIA- site de Caligny:
    Centre mondial des mécanismes de siège d'automobile :
    Architecte chef de projet Tout Corps d'Etats.


    2005 à 2009 – Sanofi-Aventis R&D- site de Chilly Mazarin- Longjumeau:
    Complexe Azur
    Architecte concepteur / Responsable Projet-lots architecturaux.

    2005 à 2009 - Sanofi-Aventis - site de Chilly Mazarin- Longjumeau:
    Plan Directeur Utilités (bâtiment technique)
    Architecte concepteur / Responsable Projet-lots architecturaux


    Etudes :

    Ministère de l’agriculture- bâtiment ARBORIAL - Montreuil
    Centre sportif -PSA Aulnay.
    Semmaris DE3 -bâtiment logistique- Rungis.
    Programme de construction de 27 logements – Chelles.
    France Télécom – Centrale téléphonique -Raspail Paris.
    Nouvelles frontières- bâtiment TERRANOVA - Montreuil.


    Concours :

    Concours du Landy - Immeuble de bureaux HQE - St Denis.
    GSK - Complexe industriel – Evreux .Projet retenu.
    Sanofi-aventis- projet Azur - Bâtiments de laboratoires et bureaux- Longjumeau.
    Projet lauréat.
    Volvo truck : - Bureaux, ateliers mécaniques- Roissy. Projet lauréat
    Musée Nam June Paik - Musée des arts audio-visuels - Corée.
    U2 Tower - Immeuble de grande hauteur- Dublin.
    Airbus - Bâtiment technique « Comète » - St Nazaire.
    Cristal d’Arc : - Bâtiment de bureaux – Nantes.

