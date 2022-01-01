Riad AMEYAR

SLA Architecture
- Architecte DPLG - Chef de Projet
maintenantRéalisations :
2009 à 2010 – FAURECIA- site de Caligny:
Centre mondial des mécanismes de siège d'automobile :
Architecte chef de projet Tout Corps d'Etats.
2005 à 2009 – Sanofi-Aventis R&D- site de Chilly Mazarin- Longjumeau:
Complexe Azur
Architecte concepteur / Responsable Projet-lots architecturaux.
2005 à 2009 - Sanofi-Aventis - site de Chilly Mazarin- Longjumeau:
Plan Directeur Utilités (bâtiment technique)
Architecte concepteur / Responsable Projet-lots architecturaux
Etudes :
Ministère de l’agriculture- bâtiment ARBORIAL - Montreuil
Centre sportif -PSA Aulnay.
Semmaris DE3 -bâtiment logistique- Rungis.
Programme de construction de 27 logements – Chelles.
France Télécom – Centrale téléphonique -Raspail Paris.
Nouvelles frontières- bâtiment TERRANOVA - Montreuil.
Concours :
Concours du Landy - Immeuble de bureaux HQE - St Denis.
GSK - Complexe industriel – Evreux .Projet retenu.
Sanofi-aventis- projet Azur - Bâtiments de laboratoires et bureaux- Longjumeau.
Projet lauréat.
Volvo truck : - Bureaux, ateliers mécaniques- Roissy. Projet lauréat
Musée Nam June Paik - Musée des arts audio-visuels - Corée.
U2 Tower - Immeuble de grande hauteur- Dublin.
Airbus - Bâtiment technique « Comète » - St Nazaire.
Cristal d’Arc : - Bâtiment de bureaux – Nantes.