Riadh CHARRAD

Tunis

En résumé

Mes compétences :
MANAGEMENT
BUSINESS ANALYST
Gestion de projet
Finance de marché
Asset management

Entreprises

  • CGF - Compagnie Gestion et Finance - Manager

    Tunis 2016 - maintenant  Team management , Project Management , Time management ,and performance Tracking
     Back office operations and reporting for brokerage activities (Post trades services , Corporate action , Custody, portfolio management )
     Fund accounting (Fund OEICs, CEICs)
     Provide BO (securities , OEICs) services and BI to institutional( dashbords)
     Information systems (Megara, Sage, Tableausoftawre, …)
     IT support , and software rollout
     Value added services ( Web trading platform , mobile Apps, digital marketing strategy)
     Partcipate in company strategy roll out (Busines analyses, Business workflows ,internal process )
     Data management, business Intelligence ,Monitoring and Reporting / regulatory reports (Tunisie Clearing/ Custody)

  • Fidelity International - Fund Accounting Manager

    Paris 2013 - 2015  Manage staff in the delivery of key daily / weekly / monthly processes ensuring they are completed and accounting records are accurate and up-to-date,
     Ensure daily accounting data for input into the books and records of the funds that has not been automatically generated by the accounting platform is produced,
     Manage Fund accounting Reporting team: Financial statements /Regulatory Reports /AIFMD
     Produce Management information for key stakeholders : Management ,Custodians , E&Y , PWC ...
     Team management including participation in recruitment, training, development, coaching and motivation
     Assist with implementation and maintenance of an effective control framework to ensure the integrity of the books and records of all products

  • SunGard - Senior Consultant Center of Excellance Process and Performance Management

    Lognes 2008 - 2013 Lead Consultant, (Center of Exellence Process and Performance Management) , SunGard GSC Tunis (July 2010, Sept 2012)
     Manage PLM ( Product and Project lifecycle Management tool ) rollout at GSC Tunis
     Provide required support for Operational Excellence initiative ( SPI , Metrics , PLM) at GSC Tunis
    Project Management (Post Trade Securities Services) , SunGard Gloabal Technology, (November2008, July 2010)
     Supervised PTS-S team activities in Tunis in accordance with BU recommendations in UK.
     Managed project team / Client support :(Prime brokerage ,Corporate Action, Fund Management , Order Management system, SWIFT messages , BO and MO Process).
     Monitor projects progress : ( Casablanca Finance Group, CM- CIC Asset Management )

  • Ooredoo Tunisiana - Project Manager Revenue Assurance

    Tunis 2005 - 2008  Managed Revenue Assurance activities to prevent revenue leakage, Monitoring data collection/storage
     Managed Revenue Assurance product rollout ( RFP , implementation, support, BAU)

  • BFI GROUPE - Financial Consultant -Project Management

    2000 - 2005  Project Management “Portfolio Management” information system for (UBCI , BNA Capitaux, FPG)
     Business analysis and financial consulting : Brokerage, Cash management (RTGS) , Accounting , Clearing & Custody ,Corporate Action, Asset Management , Stock Lending, SWIFT ( ISO 15022) , Mutual Funds for :
    (Société Générale UK , Société Générale SP, Sogiété Générale ATH ,BSCH, BBVA , UBCI , BNA Capitaux, FPG , INI, Casablanca Finance Group , Société Génerale Morocco, Banque Populaire Maroc, ABSA….)

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau