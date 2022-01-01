Riadh CHARRAD

-
CGF - Compagnie Gestion et Finance
- Manager
Tunis
2016 - maintenant
Team management , Project Management , Time management ,and performance Tracking
Back office operations and reporting for brokerage activities (Post trades services , Corporate action , Custody, portfolio management )
Fund accounting (Fund OEICs, CEICs)
Provide BO (securities , OEICs) services and BI to institutional( dashbords)
Information systems (Megara, Sage, Tableausoftawre, …)
IT support , and software rollout
Value added services ( Web trading platform , mobile Apps, digital marketing strategy)
Partcipate in company strategy roll out (Busines analyses, Business workflows ,internal process )
Data management, business Intelligence ,Monitoring and Reporting / regulatory reports (Tunisie Clearing/ Custody)
Fidelity International
- Fund Accounting Manager
Paris
2013 - 2015
Manage staff in the delivery of key daily / weekly / monthly processes ensuring they are completed and accounting records are accurate and up-to-date,
Ensure daily accounting data for input into the books and records of the funds that has not been automatically generated by the accounting platform is produced,
Manage Fund accounting Reporting team: Financial statements /Regulatory Reports /AIFMD
Produce Management information for key stakeholders : Management ,Custodians , E&Y , PWC ...
Team management including participation in recruitment, training, development, coaching and motivation
Assist with implementation and maintenance of an effective control framework to ensure the integrity of the books and records of all products
SunGard
- Senior Consultant Center of Excellance Process and Performance Management
Lognes
2008 - 2013
Lead Consultant, (Center of Exellence Process and Performance Management) , SunGard GSC Tunis (July 2010, Sept 2012)
Manage PLM ( Product and Project lifecycle Management tool ) rollout at GSC Tunis
Provide required support for Operational Excellence initiative ( SPI , Metrics , PLM) at GSC Tunis
Project Management (Post Trade Securities Services) , SunGard Gloabal Technology, (November2008, July 2010)
Supervised PTS-S team activities in Tunis in accordance with BU recommendations in UK.
Managed project team / Client support :(Prime brokerage ,Corporate Action, Fund Management , Order Management system, SWIFT messages , BO and MO Process).
Monitor projects progress : ( Casablanca Finance Group, CM- CIC Asset Management )
Ooredoo Tunisiana
- Project Manager Revenue Assurance
Tunis
2005 - 2008
Managed Revenue Assurance activities to prevent revenue leakage, Monitoring data collection/storage
Managed Revenue Assurance product rollout ( RFP , implementation, support, BAU)
BFI GROUPE
- Financial Consultant -Project Management
2000 - 2005
Project Management “Portfolio Management” information system for (UBCI , BNA Capitaux, FPG)
Business analysis and financial consulting : Brokerage, Cash management (RTGS) , Accounting , Clearing & Custody ,Corporate Action, Asset Management , Stock Lending, SWIFT ( ISO 15022) , Mutual Funds for :
(Société Générale UK , Société Générale SP, Sogiété Générale ATH ,BSCH, BBVA , UBCI , BNA Capitaux, FPG , INI, Casablanca Finance Group , Société Génerale Morocco, Banque Populaire Maroc, ABSA….)