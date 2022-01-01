Menu

Riadh SEBAI

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Audit
Finance
Manager

Entreprises

  • Deloitte Alger - Audit Manager

    2010 - maintenant Recently assigned to the Algerian office as sole audit manager, among others in charge of supervising audit missions for firm’s main clients, as well as to assist partners in their strategic development plan in close coordination with the French firm.

    - Engagement manager for :
    Lafarge, ArcelorMittal, Hydra Pharm, Fertial, Michelin, European Union, Fromagerie Bel, AVA, Bridgestone.

    - Active Involvement in administrative processes :
    Recruitment, internal training courses delivery and human resources functions.

  • Deloitte Paris - Audit Manager

    Puteaux 2006 - 2010 Accelerated career path program in the Middle Market Audit Department.

    Audit of statutory and consolidated financial statements of medium and publicly traded companies :
    - IFRS, French and US GAAP,
    - Local and foreign teams supervision (Hungary, Germany, France, Algeria).

    Participation to several special missions :
    Actuaries, audit of government grants, cost certifications, review of pro forma data and opening balances, review of the financial information within the context of a merger process, audit of combined statements.

    Main clients include :
    - Bull: European IT leader, turnover of G€ 1.1
    - Numericable/Completel: Main French cable operator, turnover of G€ 1.3
    - Groupe Fives: Designer and supplier of process equipment, production lines and plant facilities, turnover of G€ 1.3
    - CSC Consulting: One of the world leaders in business solutions, technology and outsourcing, turnover of M€ 400
    - FIAT - Comau Entity: One of the worldwide leading manufacturers of high quality industrial robots, turnover of M€ 100
    - Alti: Software engineering company, turnover of M€ 120
    Other clients: Vivarte Group, PS’Soft, Jolly Hotels France, Atempo, EVE Engineering, Royal Monceau hôtel, Sofregaz, Française des Jeux Développement, Monster, Quick, ADP-GSI, brandalley.com, etc.

    In addition, regular participation to the recruitment process and delivery of intern training courses.

  • Capgemini - Financial Controller

    SURESNES 2004 - 2005 In charge of sales analysis and reporting for group’s financial management:
    - Preparation of presentations for the finance department’s analysts meetings,
    - Sales data control of business units and subsidiaries around the world,
    - Preparation of analytical reports and forecasts for group’s Top Management,
    - Regular replacements of Team Leader (promoted internally)

  • BIAT - Trainee

    Tunis 2001 - 2003 Finance internship in Tunisia’s first private bank, within multiple departments: Organization, Internal Audit, Corporate Business, Budget / Management Control, Planning, Capital Market

Formations

  • The Ohio State University (Columbus)

    Columbus 2005 - 2005 Auditing Principles & Procedures And Advanced Accounting

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce

    Nantes 2002 - 2006 Finance

  • Lycée Kleber

    Strasbourg 2000 - 2002 Prépa HEC Scientifique

  • Lycée Carnot Bourguiba De Tunis (Tunis)

    Tunis 1993 - 1999

Réseau