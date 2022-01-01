Riadh SEBAI

Deloitte Alger
- Audit Manager
2010 - maintenant
Recently assigned to the Algerian office as sole audit manager, among others in charge of supervising audit missions for firm’s main clients, as well as to assist partners in their strategic development plan in close coordination with the French firm.
- Engagement manager for :
Lafarge, ArcelorMittal, Hydra Pharm, Fertial, Michelin, European Union, Fromagerie Bel, AVA, Bridgestone.
- Active Involvement in administrative processes :
Recruitment, internal training courses delivery and human resources functions.
Deloitte Paris
- Audit Manager
Puteaux
2006 - 2010
Accelerated career path program in the Middle Market Audit Department.
Audit of statutory and consolidated financial statements of medium and publicly traded companies :
- IFRS, French and US GAAP,
- Local and foreign teams supervision (Hungary, Germany, France, Algeria).
Participation to several special missions :
Actuaries, audit of government grants, cost certifications, review of pro forma data and opening balances, review of the financial information within the context of a merger process, audit of combined statements.
Main clients include :
- Bull: European IT leader, turnover of G€ 1.1
- Numericable/Completel: Main French cable operator, turnover of G€ 1.3
- Groupe Fives: Designer and supplier of process equipment, production lines and plant facilities, turnover of G€ 1.3
- CSC Consulting: One of the world leaders in business solutions, technology and outsourcing, turnover of M€ 400
- FIAT - Comau Entity: One of the worldwide leading manufacturers of high quality industrial robots, turnover of M€ 100
- Alti: Software engineering company, turnover of M€ 120
Other clients: Vivarte Group, PS’Soft, Jolly Hotels France, Atempo, EVE Engineering, Royal Monceau hôtel, Sofregaz, Française des Jeux Développement, Monster, Quick, ADP-GSI, brandalley.com, etc.
In addition, regular participation to the recruitment process and delivery of intern training courses.