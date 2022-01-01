Riadh YOUNSI

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Sceaux dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Since November 2011
MGR WMS Project Manager at Alcatel-Lucent
- Working within MGR (Multi generation Radio organization) on GPS readiness (new Feature knowledge, Bulletin, platform availability, headcount readiness)for WMW product.
- Interface with R&D to secure postDR5 CR propagation
- Interface with for FOA to define priorities, request emergency patches, and provides criteria to reach DR5
- Working with GPS OAM L3 & R&D L4 for AR/CR progress based on FOA priority
- Working with PM Design DR5 preparation
- AR follow-up & SLA criteria to request WMS patches for postDR5 releases
- WMS Emergency patch management: content, date, coordination with PM design and ST Patch Validation
Since January 2007
Alcatel-Lucent, France
OA&M 3rd level support engineer, Alcatel Lucent
-Organize support activity for Alcatel-lucent WCDMA-NMS upgrade activity within Global Product Support (GPS) team.
- Support contact in France for WMS support team in china.
- Interface with R&D to report issues coming from first level support.
- Interface directly with key customers to introduce new OAM features.
- Manage a GPS team located in China and providing 3rd level support to asian customers
September 2005- January 2007
GPS UMTS support engineer, Nortel ChateauFort FRANCE
- GPS on site & Off site UMTS OAM support engineer
- On call support 24/7
GPS: Global Product Support (Highest level of support in Nortel)
January 2002- September 2005:
GPS GSM support engineer, Nortel ChateauFort FRANCE
- Technical team leader in GPS for support of GSM V15 BSS OAM introduction.
- GPS on site & Off site GSM OAM support engineer
- On call support 24/7
- US (all customers) prime for opened OAM tickets.
- Root cause analysis for tickets opened by our regional technical support.
- Validation of customer specific MOPs
- June 2001- January 2002
IP Access Support Engineer, Nortel Marne La Vallée, FRANCE
CVX & CSG technical support for EMEA region
October 1995-June 2001
Software application architect,Regional Institute of Computer sciences and technology, Tunisia
- Information System for the management of the telephony network for the national telecom operator (Tunisie Telecom)
- Multimedia information system
- GIS system
Mes compétences :
Basic
BSS
CAS
Cisco
CISCO routers
CISCO Routers & Switches
GIS
Gsm
HTML
ISDN
JAVA
L2TP
Microsoft Visual Basic
Microsoft Visual C++
NMS
Nortel
Oracle
Ospf
PPP
RIP
Solaris
SS7
Switches
TCP IP
UMTS
Visual C#
VPN
X25
3G
Gestion de projet
LTE
Red Hat
Virtualisation
Cloud computing