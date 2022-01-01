Riadh YOUNSI

Since November 2011

MGR WMS Project Manager at Alcatel-Lucent

- Working within MGR (Multi generation Radio organization) on GPS readiness (new Feature knowledge, Bulletin, platform availability, headcount readiness)for WMW product.

- Interface with R&D to secure postDR5 CR propagation

- Interface with for FOA to define priorities, request emergency patches, and provides criteria to reach DR5



- Working with GPS OAM L3 & R&D L4 for AR/CR progress based on FOA priority



- Working with PM Design DR5 preparation

- AR follow-up & SLA criteria to request WMS patches for postDR5 releases

- WMS Emergency patch management: content, date, coordination with PM design and ST Patch Validation



Since January 2007

Alcatel-Lucent, France



OA&M 3rd level support engineer, Alcatel Lucent

-Organize support activity for Alcatel-lucent WCDMA-NMS upgrade activity within Global Product Support (GPS) team.

- Support contact in France for WMS support team in china.

- Interface with R&D to report issues coming from first level support.

- Interface directly with key customers to introduce new OAM features.

- Manage a GPS team located in China and providing 3rd level support to asian customers



September 2005- January 2007

GPS UMTS support engineer, Nortel ChateauFort FRANCE

- GPS on site & Off site UMTS OAM support engineer

- On call support 24/7

GPS: Global Product Support (Highest level of support in Nortel)



January 2002- September 2005:

GPS GSM support engineer, Nortel ChateauFort FRANCE

- Technical team leader in GPS for support of GSM V15 BSS OAM introduction.

- GPS on site & Off site GSM OAM support engineer

- On call support 24/7

- US (all customers) prime for opened OAM tickets.

- Root cause analysis for tickets opened by our regional technical support.

- Validation of customer specific MOPs



- June 2001- January 2002

IP Access Support Engineer, Nortel Marne La Vallée, FRANCE

CVX & CSG technical support for EMEA region



October 1995-June 2001

Software application architect,Regional Institute of Computer sciences and technology, Tunisia

- Information System for the management of the telephony network for the national telecom operator (Tunisie Telecom)

- Multimedia information system

- GIS system



