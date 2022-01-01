Menu

Richard BRETON

PARIS

I joined Malakoff Mederic in October 2014. I work as executive assistant for Group CIO (Comex member)

I used to work as a Program Manager for IT infrastructures Programs within major companies (CAC40 in France), including bank and industrial companies. This concerns 50M€+ projects and significant program teams ( > 7 project leaders).

Just prior to manage program, I manage IT security projects (Business Continuity, Disaster Recovery, physical security, datacenter management) in various sectors (pharmaceutical, bank, industry, services).

My current position also includes : CIO arbitrages preparation, IT Programs management, CIO reportings.

I hold an engineering degree from Cachan's Ecole Nomale Superieure (risk management course) and a degree from french business school ESSEC (marketing and business strategy).

Mes compétences :
Risk Management
Gestion de crise
Gestion des Risques
Marketing
Sport
Football
Gestion Programme

Entreprises

  • Cabinet de conseil - Manager

    2006 - maintenant

  • UNILOG Management - Consultant senior BCP

    Courbevoie 2002 - 2006

Formations

