Richard BRETON

I joined Malakoff Mederic in October 2014. I work as executive assistant for Group CIO (Comex member)



I used to work as a Program Manager for IT infrastructures Programs within major companies (CAC40 in France), including bank and industrial companies. This concerns 50M€+ projects and significant program teams ( > 7 project leaders).



Just prior to manage program, I manage IT security projects (Business Continuity, Disaster Recovery, physical security, datacenter management) in various sectors (pharmaceutical, bank, industry, services).



My current position also includes : CIO arbitrages preparation, IT Programs management, CIO reportings.



I hold an engineering degree from Cachan's Ecole Nomale Superieure (risk management course) and a degree from french business school ESSEC (marketing and business strategy).



Mes compétences :

Risk Management

Gestion de crise

Gestion des Risques

Marketing

Sport

Football

Gestion Programme