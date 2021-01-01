Richard VUONG

Menu

En résumé

Project Champion: PMP and Scrum certified, with 20+ years of international management experience, Richard excels at engaging people, identifying and matching their best technical skills and experience, and leveraging their emotion and motivation - as a team - towards the successful delivery of large and complex projects.

Industry Expertise: telco OSS/BSS, Cloud, mobile payment

Richard is a Project Officer at the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment, Property and Advisory Group (Property NSW), Valuation Services. Prior to this role, Richard was a Technology Consulting Manager in the Accenture Australia & New Zealand, Consulting, CMT-APAC Network practice.

Mes compétences :
Billing
IT
CRM
PMP
Mobile Payment
Big Data
OSS

Entreprises

  • Property NSW - Project Officer

    2019 - maintenant NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment, Property and Advisory Group, Valuation Services - Business Improvement Team - Project Management

  • Benelec - Delivery Project Manager

    2018 - 2019 > Manage Work Package Delivery, suppliers and contractors for the deployment of Ultra High Frequency (UHF) Radio Network for the Department of Home Affairs.
    > Work closely with suppliers, contractors and Home Affairs.

  • Accenture - Technology Consulting Manager

    Paris 2015 - 2018 Accenture Consulting - CMT - APAC Network Practice, Australia, Sydney

    > Optus, Networks Business Unit: Networks Emerging Technology Competency Dictionary Update

    > Telstra, Global Enterprise Solution: IP Digitization Project
    - Feature Release/Backlog Management and delivery of critical change requests in an Agile way
    - Robotics Process Automation project management
    - Enhance Delivery Model Implementation to improve the end-to-end IP activation orchestration

    > NBN, NSO / Service Activation and Customer Service Assurance
    - Data Analyst Lead, in charge of measuring - through data analysis and DMAIC approach - the impact of the quick wins and improvement initiatives implemented in the Copper (FTTN/B) Service Assurance space.
    - Activation Specialist for Fixed Wireless and Satellite, in charge of assessing the Delivery Partner's performance in the fixed-wireless and satellite activation domain, via data analysis and by applying lean six sigma methodologies.

    > NBN, Network Deployment
    - Project Management to drive improvement initiatives to scale the FTTN constructions to reach FY16 RFS targets

  • Atos - Project Manager

    Bezons 2015 - 2015 Atos C&SI - Solution - TMT
    Activités en avant-vente

  • Bull - Responsable de la filiale locale Bull Maurice

    Les Clayes-sous-Bois 2013 - 2015 Agissant en tant que Responsable de la filiale locale Bull Maurice / Centre de compétences (gestion complète de la filiale et du personnel local)
    Gestion des opérations du centre de compétences :
    - Compétences BSS: facturation, CRM, Call collecte et médiation (Platine)
    - Compétences OSS: inventaire réseau avec Aktavara , activation avec KPSA

  • ZTE - Project Director

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2012 - 2012 Project Director in IT Transformation for ZTE RDC (Congo Kinshasa)
    Rebranding of a local operator: transformation from existing IN/prepaid to Zsmart 7.1 full IT suite: provisioning, mediation, convergent billing, POS/Order Entry, customer care, inventory management.

  • ZTE - IT Consultant & Project Manager

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2010 - 2011 Department : ZTE Corporation (France, Boulogne-Billancourt)
    Domain : MTO Orange - IN/IT/VAS - Marketing/Sales
    Description : Pre-sales activities on ZTE's Zsmart Suite (v7.1, full integrated IT solution, covering the whole spectrum of telco domains, such as convergent billing, CRM, provisioning), Proof of Concept Delivery Management

  • Bull - Project Manager

    Les Clayes-sous-Bois 2008 - 2012 CRM, Billing and Mobile Payment Project Manager (PMP certified):
    - Pre-sales activities
    - Evaluation and implementation of m-payment solutions.

  • Devoteam - Consultant

    Levallois-Perret 2007 - 2008 Project Manager at Orange/DPS
    NExT Project (UK, France), webmail systems convergence (Mobile and Internet customers), webmail storage increase.

  • Sociétés diverses en Chine et à Singapour - CTO, Project and Operation Manager-Asia

    2003 - 2007 Experiences in China:

    2003: Bertelsmann China (Project Manager)
    Arvato systems is a subsidiary of the Bertelsmann Group.
    Implementation of an internal trouble ticket system in Java.

    2003: Unilever China (Consultant)
    Global Infrastructure Organization - Consulting project: Reengineering of the internal IT support to improve the employees satisfaction.

    2004: Virtual Communications (CTO, Japanese-Chinese startup) company creation and setup
    • Responsible of the Application Development department.
    • Responsible of the Web Design and Web Edition departments.
    Technical environment: Windows, Linux, JAVA, J2EE, Struts.

    2004-2006: In-Fusio Asia (Project and Operation Manager-Asia)
    • Responsible for the development and management between IF service system and operators & partner platforms (mainly China Mobile) ensure the system in the best communicative operation with the latest regulations, renovations and upgrades.
    • Acting as the Sales & Project Management: pre-sales of our technological boosters mMAP and EGE, and of web-2-wireless projects and deployments
    • Acting as the Product Marketing Manager: in charge of the development and customization of our technological platform GameZilla, and of our global products mMAP, EGE to the Chinese Market.
    • Acting as the IT Manager-Asia: in charge of the whole IT infrastructure for In-Fusio in Asia
    Technical environment: Sun Solaris 10, Windows Server 2003, SMS Server.

    Experience in Singapore:

    2006-2007: Starhub (Consultant in Billing)
    Various roles in product configuration (Kenan/BP 10.1) for Cable TV (Digital, HD) and Broadband services.

  • Accenture - Senior Consultant

    Paris 1998 - 2003 From Analyst to Senior Consultant (i.e. Project Manager):
    Involved and/or leading several projects/assignments in billing system for large telco operators (AT&T-Unisource, UPC, Cegetel), first starting as an analyst, and then consultant, senior consultant, acting as a project manager, in a international environment (18 months in the Netherlands, 1 month in Sweden, 1 month in the USA, the rest of the time in France):

    * From March 2002 to January 2003 - Cegetel Entreprise (French Corporate Operator), France. Implementation of a system to reduce the time to market and the book to bill.

    * June 2001 to February 2002 - UPC Corporate, France and Netherlands. Euro Conversion. Conversion of the Billing and Account Receivables KENAN Arbor/BP.

    * December 2000 to May 2001 - UPC France European Cable-operator, French subsidiary, France. Triple Play. Configuration of the Account Receivable - collections, journaling and reporting - KENAN Arbor/BP.

    * August to November 2000 - UPC Sweden, Swedish subsidiary, Stockholm, Sweden. Telephony Project. Configuration of the billing system for telephony, KENAN Arbor/BP and the implementation of an interface with the Customer Care system CLARIFY.

    * September 1998 to June 2000 - Infonet Europe (former AT&T-Unisource/AUCS), Amsterdam, Netherlands. Configuration of the billing system KENAN Arbor/BP and implementation of many customised interfaces.

Formations

  • Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai)

    Shanghai 2003 - 2003 Langage Certificate in Chinese Mandarin

    Intensive training in Chinese Mandarin
    Chinese Calligraphy

  • Ecole EPF

    Sceaux 1995 - 1998 Systèmes et Réseaux Informatiques

