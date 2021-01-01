Richard VUONG

-
Property NSW
- Project Officer
2019 - maintenant
NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment, Property and Advisory Group, Valuation Services - Business Improvement Team - Project Management
-
Benelec
- Delivery Project Manager
2018 - 2019
> Manage Work Package Delivery, suppliers and contractors for the deployment of Ultra High Frequency (UHF) Radio Network for the Department of Home Affairs.
> Work closely with suppliers, contractors and Home Affairs.
-
Accenture
- Technology Consulting Manager
Paris
2015 - 2018
Accenture Consulting - CMT - APAC Network Practice, Australia, Sydney
> Optus, Networks Business Unit: Networks Emerging Technology Competency Dictionary Update
> Telstra, Global Enterprise Solution: IP Digitization Project
- Feature Release/Backlog Management and delivery of critical change requests in an Agile way
- Robotics Process Automation project management
- Enhance Delivery Model Implementation to improve the end-to-end IP activation orchestration
> NBN, NSO / Service Activation and Customer Service Assurance
- Data Analyst Lead, in charge of measuring - through data analysis and DMAIC approach - the impact of the quick wins and improvement initiatives implemented in the Copper (FTTN/B) Service Assurance space.
- Activation Specialist for Fixed Wireless and Satellite, in charge of assessing the Delivery Partner's performance in the fixed-wireless and satellite activation domain, via data analysis and by applying lean six sigma methodologies.
> NBN, Network Deployment
- Project Management to drive improvement initiatives to scale the FTTN constructions to reach FY16 RFS targets
-
Atos
- Project Manager
Bezons
2015 - 2015
Atos C&SI - Solution - TMT
Activités en avant-vente
-
Bull
- Responsable de la filiale locale Bull Maurice
Les Clayes-sous-Bois
2013 - 2015
Agissant en tant que Responsable de la filiale locale Bull Maurice / Centre de compétences (gestion complète de la filiale et du personnel local)
Gestion des opérations du centre de compétences :
- Compétences BSS: facturation, CRM, Call collecte et médiation (Platine)
- Compétences OSS: inventaire réseau avec Aktavara , activation avec KPSA
-
ZTE
- Project Director
Boulogne-Billancourt
2012 - 2012
Project Director in IT Transformation for ZTE RDC (Congo Kinshasa)
Rebranding of a local operator: transformation from existing IN/prepaid to Zsmart 7.1 full IT suite: provisioning, mediation, convergent billing, POS/Order Entry, customer care, inventory management.
-
ZTE
- IT Consultant & Project Manager
Boulogne-Billancourt
2010 - 2011
Department : ZTE Corporation (France, Boulogne-Billancourt)
Domain : MTO Orange - IN/IT/VAS - Marketing/Sales
Description : Pre-sales activities on ZTE's Zsmart Suite (v7.1, full integrated IT solution, covering the whole spectrum of telco domains, such as convergent billing, CRM, provisioning), Proof of Concept Delivery Management
-
Bull
- Project Manager
Les Clayes-sous-Bois
2008 - 2012
CRM, Billing and Mobile Payment Project Manager (PMP certified):
- Pre-sales activities
- Evaluation and implementation of m-payment solutions.
-
Devoteam
- Consultant
Levallois-Perret
2007 - 2008
Project Manager at Orange/DPS
NExT Project (UK, France), webmail systems convergence (Mobile and Internet customers), webmail storage increase.
-
Sociétés diverses en Chine et à Singapour
- CTO, Project and Operation Manager-Asia
2003 - 2007
Experiences in China:
2003: Bertelsmann China (Project Manager)
Arvato systems is a subsidiary of the Bertelsmann Group.
Implementation of an internal trouble ticket system in Java.
2003: Unilever China (Consultant)
Global Infrastructure Organization - Consulting project: Reengineering of the internal IT support to improve the employees satisfaction.
2004: Virtual Communications (CTO, Japanese-Chinese startup) company creation and setup
• Responsible of the Application Development department.
• Responsible of the Web Design and Web Edition departments.
Technical environment: Windows, Linux, JAVA, J2EE, Struts.
2004-2006: In-Fusio Asia (Project and Operation Manager-Asia)
• Responsible for the development and management between IF service system and operators & partner platforms (mainly China Mobile) ensure the system in the best communicative operation with the latest regulations, renovations and upgrades.
• Acting as the Sales & Project Management: pre-sales of our technological boosters mMAP and EGE, and of web-2-wireless projects and deployments
• Acting as the Product Marketing Manager: in charge of the development and customization of our technological platform GameZilla, and of our global products mMAP, EGE to the Chinese Market.
• Acting as the IT Manager-Asia: in charge of the whole IT infrastructure for In-Fusio in Asia
Technical environment: Sun Solaris 10, Windows Server 2003, SMS Server.
Experience in Singapore:
2006-2007: Starhub (Consultant in Billing)
Various roles in product configuration (Kenan/BP 10.1) for Cable TV (Digital, HD) and Broadband services.
-
Accenture
- Senior Consultant
Paris
1998 - 2003
From Analyst to Senior Consultant (i.e. Project Manager):
Involved and/or leading several projects/assignments in billing system for large telco operators (AT&T-Unisource, UPC, Cegetel), first starting as an analyst, and then consultant, senior consultant, acting as a project manager, in a international environment (18 months in the Netherlands, 1 month in Sweden, 1 month in the USA, the rest of the time in France):
* From March 2002 to January 2003 - Cegetel Entreprise (French Corporate Operator), France. Implementation of a system to reduce the time to market and the book to bill.
* June 2001 to February 2002 - UPC Corporate, France and Netherlands. Euro Conversion. Conversion of the Billing and Account Receivables KENAN Arbor/BP.
* December 2000 to May 2001 - UPC France European Cable-operator, French subsidiary, France. Triple Play. Configuration of the Account Receivable - collections, journaling and reporting - KENAN Arbor/BP.
* August to November 2000 - UPC Sweden, Swedish subsidiary, Stockholm, Sweden. Telephony Project. Configuration of the billing system for telephony, KENAN Arbor/BP and the implementation of an interface with the Customer Care system CLARIFY.
* September 1998 to June 2000 - Infonet Europe (former AT&T-Unisource/AUCS), Amsterdam, Netherlands. Configuration of the billing system KENAN Arbor/BP and implementation of many customised interfaces.