Richard VUONG

Project Champion: PMP and Scrum certified, with 20+ years of international management experience, Richard excels at engaging people, identifying and matching their best technical skills and experience, and leveraging their emotion and motivation - as a team - towards the successful delivery of large and complex projects.



Industry Expertise: telco OSS/BSS, Cloud, mobile payment



Richard is a Project Officer at the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment, Property and Advisory Group (Property NSW), Valuation Services. Prior to this role, Richard was a Technology Consulting Manager in the Accenture Australia & New Zealand, Consulting, CMT-APAC Network practice.



Mes compétences :

Billing

IT

CRM

PMP

Mobile Payment

Big Data

OSS