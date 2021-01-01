Rini WIDOWATI DESAULTY

-
ID Formation
- Trainer
Autre | Valenciennes
2020 - maintenant
Establish and communicate clear objectives for all learning activities and Integrate competencies, goals, and objectives into lesson plans.
• Support the learners with the appropriate learning materials and guidance.
• Create a positive educational climate for trainee and learner and Evaluate trainees' performance
- Établir et communiquer des objectifs clairs pour toutes les activités d'apprentissage et intégrer les compétences, les buts et objectifs dans les plans de leçon.
- Soutenir les apprenants avec les matériaux appropriés et les conseils.
- Créer climat éducatif positif pour stagiaire et apprenant et évaluer le rendement des apprenants.
-
Adiscos Formations
- Consultant Trainer
PARIS
2014 - maintenant
• Establish and communicate clear objectives for all learning activities and Integrate competencies, goals, and objectives into lesson plans.
• Support the learners with the appropriate learning materials and guidance.
• Create a positive educational climate for trainee and learner and Evaluate trainees' performance
- Établir et communiquer des objectifs clairs pour toutes les activités d'apprentissage et intégrer les compétences, les buts et objectifs dans les plans de leçon.
- Soutenir les apprenants avec les matériaux appropriés et les conseils.
- Créer climat éducatif positif pour stagiaire et apprenant et évaluer le rendement des apprenants.
-
PT. Bakrie Telecom
- Head of Customer Relationship Management
2011 - 2012
* Supervising the customer service representative's team and Ensuring that all the customer receive immediate service., Handling Vendor problems, Preparing Sales Plans, and Creating Internal Communication.
* Informing customer index satisfaction to Top Management, Coordinating employee activities, Reconciling data and Researching way to improve services.
* Creating Regional Customer Retention Program in Quarterly basis..
-
PT. Bakrie Telecom
- National Sales & Distribution & Support Manager
2011 - 2011
* Supervising Quality, Quantity and Good efficiency of Storage and Movement of Goods, Controlling and Coordinating the order phase and Colligate information systems.
* Establishing and Implementing Business Strategies, Sales Plan and Action Plans, Analyzing information & Creating Weekly Report to Monitor Plan Performance improvement (Plan Vs Fulfillment/Distribution) and Product demand for specific programs.
* Managing & Coordinating inter-dept teams and Resources accordant with specific Project need
* Create Training Need Analysis for all employee level (Staff to GM) in Quarterly basis and Create Marketing Support items for Sales Team and Coordinate with Brand Management & Product Development to create Marketing support contents and its design.
-
PT. Bakrie Telecom
- International Data Services Manager
2009 - 2010
* Develop, Propose and Implement the Annual Sales Plans and Budget Allocation for selling International Data Services and Convergence Corporate Solutions in order to meet Market Share, Sales Volume and Profit objectives.
* Develop Sales Strategy for International Data and Corporate Convergence Solutions such as IPLC (International Private Link Connection), Global Internet Direct (IP Transit), MPLS (Multi Protocol Label Switching), Wireline (Triple-Play Technology) for Corporate in all industry segment, Building the Developer and ISP (Internet Service Provider) market.
* Manage, Direct and Control the Sales Activities of sub ordinate (supervisor) to ensure the implementation of the Sales Plans and maximize their potential.
* Create Alignment with Internal Departement such as Marketing Support in developing marketing tools and campaign, CRM (Customer Relationship Management) and NOC (Network Operation Center) to Monitor and Maintain customer for after sales service.
* Coordinate with Product Development Management, Network Planning and IT Infrastructure Department to create enhanced product functionality, Do customization and Generate new service based on Market requirements.
* Develop Business Alliance with Local Network Infrastructure Provider and Building Management Association for having mutual cooperation.
-
PT. Bakrie Telecom
- National Large Account and Small Medium Enterprise (SME) Manager
2007 - 2009
* Create Matrix Alignment and policies between Head Office and Branches in to manage Achievement and Process Guidance for Daily Operations and new Program implementation.
* Create Annual Sales & Budget Allocations to meet National Sales Target.
* Develop the Policy ,Guidance, Tracking and Strategy adjustment of the Sales Force to ensure the cost effective attainment of Target Sales Quotas .
* Evaluate Market trends, Competitors' promotions and retain Key account clients' credibility in order maintain Market share.
* Create Alignment with Marketing Support (ATL, BTL & Brand Management) for Product campaign and Market Education program through media and Roadshow.
* Create Alignment with CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Departement to generate customer retention program and ensure sustainable revenue growth.
-
Excelcomindo Pratama
- National Account Manager
2005 - 2007
* Prepare Sales Plan based on Market Overview and Daily Reporting to Sales Manager, Identifying, Qualifying and Developing New Business Relationships and Facilitating Client requirement, generate proposal and closing deals.
* Managing relationship with existing strategic account in order to ensure sustainable compliance solution for customer business and enhance company revenue.
* Coordinate intensively with Pre-Sales & Project Team to generate Customized Solution and deliver project implementation.
* Coordinate with Marketing & Research Development Team to generate Market Analysis Report Customer Satisfaction Index in order to have depth insight of customer need and their perceived value.
-
PT. Aneka Spring Telekomindo
- Senior Account Manager
2003 - 2005
* Focused on Selling Telephony service in term of Standard and Enhanced product to various industries such as MNC, Government Institution and Private company.
* Develop Business Proposal for Enterprise Solution which coordinate intensively with Presales and Technical Support and monitor deploying process completion..
* Develop Business Alliance with Mechanical & Electrical (ME) Consultant and Strategic Partner for project.
* Prepare Sales Plan based on Market Overview and Daily Reporting to Sales Director.
-
PT. Swadharma Duta Data
- Account Manager
2001 - 2003
* Searching for Business Opportunities in Private and Government Banking & Insurance Company
and focus on selling Core Banking Solution and Financial Supporting Application.
* Develop Enterprise Solution in term of standard or customized service which intensively
coordinated with Product Development Management.
-
Universitas Gunadarma
- Head Assistant for Equipments & Data Preparation for Test Dept in Gunadarma University.
2000 - 2001
-
PT. Djakarta Dlloyd
- Temporaire membres du Système d'Information de développement
1999 - 1999
-
Universitas Gunadarma
- Membre du Développement du système de paiement électronique académique dans Gunadarma université
1999 - 1999
-
Universitas Gunadarma
- Academic Assistant & Counsellor
1999 - 2000
-
Universitas Gunadarma
- Computer Laboratory Assistant
1999 - 2000
Assistant Of Statistic Laboratorium, Assistant Of Informatic Management Laboratorium, Teaching in Computer
Science Faculty on Gunadarma University, YAI University, STMIK Jayakarta, and STMIK JIBES.
Seminar :
Mobile Marketing Trend and Opportunities, Marketing in meaning, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Digital
Marketing
Internal / In-House Training :
Project Management Workshop, Risk Management, Good Corporate Governance Workshop, Emotional
Quotient Training, and ISO Implementation Workshop, Middle Management Development Training, Key
Performance Indicator (KPI) Development Workshop, Adversity Quotient, NLP (Neuro Linguistic Program), MBTI ,