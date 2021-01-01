Romain DESLORIEUX

Mes compétences :
Management
GSM
SIM
Telecom
VAS
Sales
Wireless
3G
LTE
Technical
Entreprises
Gemalto
- Area Manager East Africa - Telecom and Banks
Meudon2014 - maintenantResponsible for the Gemalto Telecom and Financial services in the East African region.
Gemalto
- Area Manager North Africa - Telecom
Meudon2011 - 2013In charge of multi millions business with key accounts, Telecom operators.
Sales cycle, negotiation, lobby, organisations.
Gemalto
- Director for Europe Technical Consulting
Meudon2003 - 2010Au sein du département des ventes Europe de Gemalto, direction des activités technico-commercial Europe.
Technical Account Management, Pre-sales, post-sales, project management, technical consulting.
Gemalto
- Technical Consultant
Meudon1999 - 2003Technical account manager in charge of UK&Ireland clients for Gemalto.
Pre-sales, Requirement specifications, project management, GSM/Telecom expertise.
Formations
University Of Manchester (Manchester)
Manchester1997 - 1998School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering