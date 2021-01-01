Menu

Romain DESLORIEUX

Meudon

Election législatives 2022

Mes compétences :
Management
GSM
SIM
Telecom
VAS
Sales
Wireless
3G
LTE
Technical

Entreprises

  • Gemalto - Area Manager East Africa - Telecom and Banks

    Meudon 2014 - maintenant Responsible for the Gemalto Telecom and Financial services in the East African region.

  • Gemalto - Area Manager North Africa - Telecom

    Meudon 2011 - 2013 In charge of multi millions business with key accounts, Telecom operators.

    Sales cycle, negotiation, lobby, organisations.

  • Gemalto - Director for Europe Technical Consulting

    Meudon 2003 - 2010 Au sein du département des ventes Europe de Gemalto, direction des activités technico-commercial Europe.
    Technical Account Management, Pre-sales, post-sales, project management, technical consulting.

  • Gemalto - Technical Consultant

    Meudon 1999 - 2003 Technical account manager in charge of UK&Ireland clients for Gemalto.
    Pre-sales, Requirement specifications, project management, GSM/Telecom expertise.

Formations

  • University Of Manchester (Manchester)

    Manchester 1997 - 1998 School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering

  • ISEN

    Lille 1995 - 1998 Telecom

  • Lycée Saint Joseph (Avignon)

    Avignon 1993 - 1995

