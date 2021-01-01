Retail
Romain DORISON
Romain DORISON
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CGGVeritas
- Lawyer
Paris
2014 - maintenant
On a secondment to Oslo, Norway
CGGVeritas
- Lawyer
Paris
2013 - 2014
Based in the UK
CGGVeritas
- Junior Contracts Advisor
Paris
2011 - 2013
Based in the UK
COJEF
- Stagiaire
2010 - 2010
Université François Rabelais TOURS
- Etudiant
2009 - 2011
Formations
Université François Rabelais
Tours
2004 - 2011
International Business Law
Réseau
Alejandra PAEZ
Anne-Laure BOUTET
Camille GASNIER
Camille GUILMET
Gaïa SAINTARD
Isabelle GARES
Julie ANGELLIAUME
Laura SOUCHARD
Pauline GUIBERT
Robin VASSOR
