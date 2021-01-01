Retail
Romain DUPUIS
Romain DUPUIS
Noyelles-lès-Seclin
En résumé
Mes compétences :
logistique
négoce
commerce
management
Theodore Maison de Peinture
- Chef des Ventes Regional
Noyelles-lès-Seclin
2014 - maintenant
Reseau Pro - Wolseley France
- Directeur d'Agence
2011 - 2014
Reseau Pro - Wolseley France
- Responsable Logistique Unité
2009 - 2011
Reseau Pro - Wolseley France
- Responsable d'Exploitation
2006 - 2009
Kronofrance
- Polyvalent de Production
2002 - 2006
Norbert Dentressangle
- Coordinateur Logistique - Chef de Quai
SAINT-VALLIER
1999 - 2002
MFR Valorisation Agricole des Déchets
Gien
1995 - 1999
BEP Cynégétique - BP Cynégétique
Cynégétique
Alexis MOUTIER
Aurélie CASTELAIN
Carole LARIVIERE
Cedric VANDENABEELE
Christophe POCHOT
David ORY
Olivier POPELIN
Sébastien GUILHOT
Thomas HERF
Veronique ROBIN MORENO
