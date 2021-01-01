Menu

Romain DUROZELLE

LES HERBIERS

Entreprises

  • Maison Planchot - Responsable Gestion/Production

    2015 - maintenant

  • Aldi - Responsable magasin

    Dammartin-en-Goële 2014 - 2015

  • Fleury michon - Manager Production

    POUZAUGES 2012 - 2014

Formations

  • IUP Production Végétale Et Industrie Agroalimentaire (Amiens)

    Amiens 2009 - 2012

