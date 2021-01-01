Retail
Romain DUROZELLE
Romain DUROZELLE
LES HERBIERS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Entreprises
Maison Planchot
- Responsable Gestion/Production
2015 - maintenant
Aldi
- Responsable magasin
Dammartin-en-Goële
2014 - 2015
Fleury michon
- Manager Production
POUZAUGES
2012 - 2014
Formations
IUP Production Végétale Et Industrie Agroalimentaire (Amiens)
Amiens
2009 - 2012
Réseau
Claire JOURDAIN (BECKER)
Elodie QUEHEN
Eric GONTIER
Jérémy VION
Julien BOULAIS
Laura STRUIK
Lopa OLLIVIER
Myriam CUBILIER
Sgconcept ARM-CLEANER
Thibaut CORDETTE
