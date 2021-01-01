Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Romain DUVAL
Ajouter
Romain DUVAL
Rennes
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Rennes
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
TeamServices
- Responsable commercial
Rennes
2013 - maintenant
Tectra, Groupe Tectra
- Customer Relationship & Commercial Assistant
2012 - 2012
QualityTrans, Groupe Transmel
- Project Manager- Casablanca- Maroc
2011 - 2011
Ideaprod
- Project Manager- Shanghai- China
2010 - 2010
Groupe Beaumanoir
- Events and communication
Saint-Malo
2007 - 2007
Formations
Groupe Sup De Co Amiens Picardie (Amiens)
Amiens
maintenant
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Amiens
2007 - 2012
Business school
IUT (Saint Malo)
Saint Malo
2005 - 2007
Gestion des entreprises et des administrations - options PMO
Lycée Saint Martin
Rennes
2003 - 2005
BAC ES option mathématiques
Réseau
Aurélien LAMBARD
Barbe DANY
Benjamin LEMAIRE
Céline MONNIER
Laura HENQUINET
Marc-Antoine BLONDIN
Nicolas MEUNIER
Saphia QUENTIN
Future Home (Lille)
Vincent DELAUTRE
Vincent MBOCK
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z