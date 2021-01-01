Menu

Romain DUVAL

Rennes

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • TeamServices - Responsable commercial

    Rennes 2013 - maintenant

  • Tectra, Groupe Tectra - Customer Relationship & Commercial Assistant

    2012 - 2012

  • QualityTrans, Groupe Transmel - Project Manager- Casablanca- Maroc

    2011 - 2011

  • Ideaprod - Project Manager- Shanghai- China

    2010 - 2010

  • Groupe Beaumanoir - Events and communication

    Saint-Malo 2007 - 2007

Formations

  • Groupe Sup De Co Amiens Picardie (Amiens)

    Amiens maintenant

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce

    Amiens 2007 - 2012 Business school

  • IUT (Saint Malo)

    Saint Malo 2005 - 2007 Gestion des entreprises et des administrations - options PMO

  • Lycée Saint Martin

    Rennes 2003 - 2005 BAC ES option mathématiques

