Romain FAURY

Valence2013 - maintenantStrategic marketing for Hip stems - Global
Medicrea
- Product Manager / Marketing Associate
Neyron2011 - 2012o Product pre-launching and launching (Spine Hardware implants & Cages).
o Establishing the product sales forecasts – Inventory cost was significantly reduced.
o Market/Competitor analysis –New opportunities identified. Better positioning of our products.
o Tradeshow manager and coordinator: NASS & AAOS – Ease communication with Surgeons.
o Coordinator of a big marketing campaign targeting surgeons – Direct meetings increased by 20%.
o Establishing custom kits composition for specific Surgeons
Lyon2010 - 2010o Conduct from scratch of a study for the launch of a new pesticide product in Europe
o Coordinating meeting with the research/scientific for the product composition and the regulation department for the Afssa and CE Approval (91/414/CE) – Anticipate challenges to reduce testing period.
o Conduct of Market research and competitor analysis for this new product – Presented and Approved by the head of BES.
o Monitoring previous products launches figures on the market
o Forecast of the pesticides market trends as 3 years minimum are needed to launch a new product with all the clinical research and testing requirements
Concordia Language Villages
- Counselor
2008 - 2008o Full time French teaching through entertainments for American children aged from 7 to 18 years old.
o Managing and leading different groups.
o Fast integration and team work.
o Adaptation to a foreign language and a different culture.
Formations
Escuela Argentina De Sommelier (Mendoza)
Mendoza2012 - 2012Sommelier
Wine - Learning about Wine (mostly form the Mendoza Region), Liquors, Aperitifs, Tobacco, Water, Tea, Coffee, Olive oil, etc...
Grenoble Graduate School Of Business / Management Development Institute Of Singapore (Singapore)
Singapore2010 - 2012MBA accreditation
M.I.B. - Master in International Business - GPA: 3.5 with Distinctions
Ranked 5th Master in Management worldwide by the Financial Times