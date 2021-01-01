Menu

Romain FAURY

Valence

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • Biomet - Associate Product Manager

    Valence 2013 - maintenant Strategic marketing for Hip stems - Global

  • Medicrea - Product Manager / Marketing Associate

    Neyron 2011 - 2012 o Product pre-launching and launching (Spine Hardware implants & Cages).
    o Establishing the product sales forecasts – Inventory cost was significantly reduced.
    o Market/Competitor analysis –New opportunities identified. Better positioning of our products.
    o Tradeshow manager and coordinator: NASS & AAOS – Ease communication with Surgeons.
    o Coordinator of a big marketing campaign targeting surgeons – Direct meetings increased by 20%.
    o Establishing custom kits composition for specific Surgeons

  • Bayer Environmental Science - Associate Product Manager

    Lyon 2010 - 2010 o Conduct from scratch of a study for the launch of a new pesticide product in Europe
    o Coordinating meeting with the research/scientific for the product composition and the regulation department for the Afssa and CE Approval (91/414/CE) – Anticipate challenges to reduce testing period.
    o Conduct of Market research and competitor analysis for this new product – Presented and Approved by the head of BES.

    o Monitoring previous products launches figures on the market
    o Forecast of the pesticides market trends as 3 years minimum are needed to launch a new product with all the clinical research and testing requirements

  • Concordia Language Villages - Counselor

    2008 - 2008 o Full time French teaching through entertainments for American children aged from 7 to 18 years old.
    o Managing and leading different groups.
    o Fast integration and team work.
    o Adaptation to a foreign language and a different culture.

Formations

  • Escuela Argentina De Sommelier (Mendoza)

    Mendoza 2012 - 2012 Sommelier

    Wine - Learning about Wine (mostly form the Mendoza Region), Liquors, Aperitifs, Tobacco, Water, Tea, Coffee, Olive oil, etc...

  • Grenoble Graduate School Of Business / Management Development Institute Of Singapore (Singapore)

    Singapore 2010 - 2012 MBA accreditation

    M.I.B. - Master in International Business - GPA: 3.5 with Distinctions
    Ranked 5th Master in Management worldwide by the Financial Times

  • Grenoble Ecole De Management

    Grenoble 2009 - 2013 DESMA - Diplome d'Etude Superieur en Management

    MSc in Business Management

  • Institution Des Chartreux

    Lyon 2007 - 2009 Classe Préparatoire ECE

    Preparatory School to prepare the competitive exams to enter top French Business Schools

