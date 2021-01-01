Romain FLORENTIN

-
Trinity College Dublin
- PhD researcher
2015 - maintenant
3D bioprinting of mechanically reinforced, biomimetic constructs for articular cartilage regeneration
NTNU's Inorganic Materials and Ceramics research group
- Undergraduate Researcher
2015 - 2015
Hydrothermal Synthesis of sodium and potassium niobate oxides:
- Synthesis of NaNbO3, KNbO3 and Na0.5K0.5NbO3 nanoparticles using hydrothermal method
- Influence of synthesis parameters on nanoparticles size, morphology and structure using SEM, STEM, XRD
- Ex-situ XRD study of the structural evolution during NaNbO3 synthesis
FOCAS research institute
- Undergraduate researcher
2014 - 2014
Development and characterization of Zirconium based anticorrosion hybrid sol-gel coating for aerospace application: Synthesis by sol-gel process of
- Zr based inorganic like material, MAPTMS/APTES material and study of the nanoparticles growth mechanism using DLS, FTIR, TGA-DSC
- Zr-MAPTMS/APTES hybrid material, coating on AA 2024 T3 aluminium and study of anticorrosion properties using PDS, EIS and salt spray method
Laboratory of Plasma Processes and Surface Treatment
- Undergaduate researcher
2012 - 2012
Surface treatment of NOA 81 by plasma and liquid processes to graft gold nanoparticles by peptide bound for catalysis in water treatment:
- Development of experimental procedure for deposition of APTES in glass-NOA81 substratum
- APTES deposition on glass-NOA 81 substratum and characterisation using FTIR spectroscopy and contact angle with water measurement
- Management of a small team of two Bachelor's Degree trainees
Veolia's Environmental Analysis Center
- Laboratory technician
2011 - 2011
- ICP-AES analysis of metals in water sample
- Photospectrometry absorption of Cr VI in water sample
- Improvement and update of standard ISO 9174:1998