Romain FLORENTIN

  • Trinity College Dublin - PhD researcher

    2015 - maintenant 3D bioprinting of mechanically reinforced, biomimetic constructs for articular cartilage regeneration

  • NTNU's Inorganic Materials and Ceramics research group - Undergraduate Researcher

    2015 - 2015 Hydrothermal Synthesis of sodium and potassium niobate oxides:
    - Synthesis of NaNbO3, KNbO3 and Na0.5K0.5NbO3 nanoparticles using hydrothermal method
    - Influence of synthesis parameters on nanoparticles size, morphology and structure using SEM, STEM, XRD
    - Ex-situ XRD study of the structural evolution during NaNbO3 synthesis

  • FOCAS research institute - Undergraduate researcher

    2014 - 2014 Development and characterization of Zirconium based anticorrosion hybrid sol-gel coating for aerospace application: Synthesis by sol-gel process of
    - Zr based inorganic like material, MAPTMS/APTES material and study of the nanoparticles growth mechanism using DLS, FTIR, TGA-DSC
    - Zr-MAPTMS/APTES hybrid material, coating on AA 2024 T3 aluminium and study of anticorrosion properties using PDS, EIS and salt spray method

  • Laboratory of Plasma Processes and Surface Treatment - Undergaduate researcher

    2012 - 2012 Surface treatment of NOA 81 by plasma and liquid processes to graft gold nanoparticles by peptide bound for catalysis in water treatment:
    - Development of experimental procedure for deposition of APTES in glass-NOA81 substratum
    - APTES deposition on glass-NOA 81 substratum and characterisation using FTIR spectroscopy and contact angle with water measurement
    - Management of a small team of two Bachelor's Degree trainees

  • Veolia's Environmental Analysis Center - Laboratory technician

    2011 - 2011 - ICP-AES analysis of metals in water sample
    - Photospectrometry absorption of Cr VI in water sample
    - Improvement and update of standard ISO 9174:1998

