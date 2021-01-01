Retail
Romain GALIE
Romain GALIE
Berre l'etang
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
LyondellBasell
- Ingénieur Fiabiliste / maintenance
Berre l'etang
2013 - maintenant
Ball Packaging Europe
- Directeur de production
Bierne
2011 - 2013
Ball Packaging Europe
- Responsable amélioration continue
Bierne
2010 - 2011
Ball Packaging Europe
- Superviseur
Bierne
2007 - 2010
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Métiers (Paris)
Paris
maintenant
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Métiers
Cluny
2003 - 2007
Réseau
Clément ROLLIER
Cyril FERRERA
Damien LAVOREL
Florian D'AUBAREDE
François MANIN
Samuel FERRAZ
Sébastien VIGNE
Stéphane CHATELOT
Vincent LAPALUS
