Romain GARO

2012 - maintenantNumerical hydrodynamics and aerodynamics simulations for various racing yachts (offshore and inshore) :
- Imoca 60 (2014) : Banque Populaire VIII, Safran, Gitana, St Michel Virbac, Hugo Boss, No Way Back.
- America's Cup (AC34, AC35)
- Volvo Ocean Race (2011, 2014)
- 100 ft Comanche
- Class 40
- Mini 6.50
- Grand Prix racing yachts
- Little America's Cup (2013)
and other naval applications :
- Amphibious vehicles
- Swath trimaran
- Planing Hulls
- Powerboats
- Marine current turbines.
Stevens Institute of Technology - Davidson Laboratory (Hoboken, NJ)
- Research Engineer
2009 - 2012Numerical simulation for various racing yachts (offshore and inshore) :
- Volvo Ocean Race
- America's Cup
- Grand Prix racing yachts
and other naval applications :
- Amphibious vehicles
- Swath trimaran
- Planing Hulls
- Marine current turbines.
Stevens Institute of Technology - Davidson Laboratory (Hoboken, NJ)
- Intern
2009 - 2009Evaluation of a CFD code for a canonical yacht.
Centre de Recherche pour l'Architecture et l'Industrie Nautique
- Stagiaire