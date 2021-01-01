Menu

Romain GARO

BREST

Mes compétences :
Aerodynamics
CFD
Hydrodynamique

  • Romain Garo Hydro CFD - Ingénieur CFD

    2012 - maintenant Numerical hydrodynamics and aerodynamics simulations for various racing yachts (offshore and inshore) :
    - Imoca 60 (2014) : Banque Populaire VIII, Safran, Gitana, St Michel Virbac, Hugo Boss, No Way Back.
    - America's Cup (AC34, AC35)
    - Volvo Ocean Race (2011, 2014)
    - 100 ft Comanche
    - Class 40
    - Mini 6.50
    - Grand Prix racing yachts
    - Little America's Cup (2013)

    and other naval applications :
    - Amphibious vehicles
    - Swath trimaran
    - Planing Hulls
    - Powerboats
    - Marine current turbines.

  • Stevens Institute of Technology - Davidson Laboratory (Hoboken, NJ) - Research Engineer

    2009 - 2012 Numerical simulation for various racing yachts (offshore and inshore) :
    - Volvo Ocean Race
    - America's Cup
    - Grand Prix racing yachts

    and other naval applications :
    - Amphibious vehicles
    - Swath trimaran
    - Planing Hulls
    - Marine current turbines.

  • Stevens Institute of Technology - Davidson Laboratory (Hoboken, NJ) - Intern

    2009 - 2009 Evaluation of a CFD code for a canonical yacht.

  • Centre de Recherche pour l'Architecture et l'Industrie Nautique - Stagiaire

    2008 - 2008

  • Julien Marin Yacht Design - Stagiaire

    2007 - 2007

