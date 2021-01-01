Menu

Romain GAURAT

Neuilly-sur-Seine

En résumé

Find me on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/in/rgaurat

A very dynamic, curious and enthusiastic student focused on contributing to the field of business development through commercial strategies and sales force management. I am currently working as an apprentice consultant at the Strategy pratice of PwC.

I deeply enhanced this interest thanks to my first experiences:

¤ Leading a promotional student team to remarkable results, 30+ marketing activities organized, 6 major recruitment events, 60+ hours of meeting/team building, national award of the best portfolio ¤

¤ Managing business development for Group Essor consulting with a total autonomy within Montreal largest networking events ¤

Strong written and oral communication skills with a passion for public speaking.

Contact: romain.gaurat@gmail.com

Mes compétences :
Business development
Prospection
Public speaking
BTOBTOC

Entreprises

  • PwC - Strategy - Business Development

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2014 - maintenant 18 months apprenticeship

  • Groupe F/I/E - Consultant Junior

    2013 - 2013

  • Etampes' Town Council - Coordinator

    2012 - 2012 Maison de quartier is a social institute dedicated to children with difficult social backgrounds.

    ➢ Supervise and organize activities for 35 children (aged 8-12 yo)
    ➢ Teamwork, weekly planning, create special excursions
    ➢ Constant vigilance and initiatives to rise and hold the stimulation of the environment

    Go beyond my missions by suggesting recommandations to the direction about administration processes' efficiency. Improvement: 20% of time saved for the organization of activities.

  • Groupe ESSOR - Business analyst and development

    2011 - 2011 Groupe Essor is a consulting firm specialized in lean management. It has worked for the 25 last years with major French organizations such as Danone or Renault.

    1) Analyze the market of Quebec and its potential for Groupe Essor's services.

    ➢ Extract and interpret financial, economic and political data
    ➢ Meet specialists and professionals of Quebec leading industries
    ➢ Present reports to the direction

    2) Business development

    ➢ Strategic development planning
    ➢ Participate in networking sessions, industries meeting, business lunches
    ➢ Build connections with Montreal major institutions as Chambre de Commerce du Montréal Métropolitain.
    ➢ Meet regional actors for BtoB presentations of the firm

  • AIESEC - Team leader Promotion

    2010 - 2011 Lead a team of 7 members in charge of promotion and recruitment.

    ➢ Organize communication activities to promote the program and attract candidates
    ➢ Organize selection events to recruit new candidates, take the speaker's role
    ➢ Rethink the promotional and development strategy

    ACCOMPLISHMENT: Elaboration / application of a new communication and recruitment strategy that has been recommanded during the national congress to 28 other Canadian commitees. Open a new market.

  • Groupe Danone - Guest relations officer

    PARIS 2008 - 2008 Lead a high quality BtoC relationnal service during summer events

    ➢ Welcome, inform and guide customers in the area
    ➢ Recommand Danone's product

Formations

  • ESCP Europe

    Paris 2013 - 2015

  • HEC Montréal (Montréal)

    Montréal 2009 - 2012 Bachelor in Business Admnistration

    Management / Finance

