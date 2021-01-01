RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
Find me on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/in/rgaurat
A very dynamic, curious and enthusiastic student focused on contributing to the field of business development through commercial strategies and sales force management. I am currently working as an apprentice consultant at the Strategy pratice of PwC.
I deeply enhanced this interest thanks to my first experiences:
¤ Leading a promotional student team to remarkable results, 30+ marketing activities organized, 6 major recruitment events, 60+ hours of meeting/team building, national award of the best portfolio ¤
¤ Managing business development for Group Essor consulting with a total autonomy within Montreal largest networking events ¤
Strong written and oral communication skills with a passion for public speaking.
Contact: romain.gaurat@gmail.com
Mes compétences :
Business development
Prospection
Public speaking
BTOBTOC