Romain GOURBIER

Saint Jean de Luz

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

I have a significant experience into e-commerce and digital industry, especially into mountain biking and action sports fields. With a proven track record of sales and buying management, as well as online merchandising, I can testify of several years of responsibilities as head of market, category manager and country manager, in international environment.
I am enjoy understanding problematic, identifying trends, influences and good opportunities to set strategies to reach the goals. Sensitive to the brands' image and notoriety I have a particular feeling with the products and their technologies.
With a good social and team leading character, my international experiences teased my willing to travel and made me proficient in German and fluent in English.
Seeking for new challenges, I am looking forward to learn more about you.

Mes compétences :
Ski
Marketing
Communication
ECommerce
Sport
Emailing
SEO
Gestion de projet
Surf
SEM
Relations publiques
Vtt

Entreprises

  • Quiksilver Europe - EMEA Online Merchandising and Buying Manager

    Saint Jean de Luz 2015 - maintenant Head of online merchandising for European E-commerce platform
    Manage the merchandiser team for Quiksilver, Roxy and DC Shoes websites.
    In charge of merchandising and buyings for the 3 brands online shops over 14 countries and 5 languages
    Optimized online navigation and customer experience based on sales analysis, traffic and conversion rate
    Managed global projects with different regions: EMEA, Russia, USA and APAC
    Development of interactive sales tools, content and descriptions to improve customer experience and conversion rate
    Created the regional marketing and commercial planning based on global campaigns and sales seasonality in collaboration with the digital marketing team (including e-mailing, SEO, PPC, display, social and affiliates)
    Buying performance and sales analysis to drive buyers team and set up seasonal forecast
    Responsible for purchases budgets and products selection

  • Probikeshop - Market Manager - Apparel, Soft Goods and Protection Gears

  • Probikeshop - Community Marketing Manager

    Chaponnay 2013 - 2013 Responsible for community marketing management
    Sport marketing: athletes management; events sponsoring
    Communication: advertisment; press relations
    Medias: social medias and networking; images and videos production

  • Probikeshop - Category Manager

    Chaponnay 2012 - 2013 Category manager MTB www.probikeshop.fr

    Mission :
    Increase Probikeshop activity over the French and European bicycle market.
    Responsible for the turnover, the conversion rate and the margin of the mountainbike categories
    Develop new strategic domain of activity by creating a competitive portfolio of complete bikes
    Increase website's services and merchandising quality


    e-commerce

    Purchases : Created annual purchase budget, Seek for suppliers and commercial negotiation
    Sales management : Pricing, Benchmark, Commercial operations, Sales strategies
    Online Marketing : SEO, SEM, Community marketing, Social Networking, Newsletter, Emailing, Merchandising
    Marketing : Brand building, public relations
    Management : Head of team of 2 people

  • INTERNETSTORES GmbH - Category Manager

    2010 - 2012 Country Manager France www.bikester.fr www.campz.fr

    Mission : increasing turnover and conversion rate, maintaining profitable margin
    Develop Bikester.fr and Campz.fr e-shops over the french market
    Responsible for the turnover, the conversion rate and the margin of both e-shops
    Increase website's services and merchandising quality

    e-commerce
    Sales management : Pricing, Price Comparison, Benchmark, sales strategies
    Online marketing : SEO, SEM, Display, Affiliation, Newsletter, Emailing, Social networking
    Marketing : Brand building, Print campaign, Public relation
    Management : Head of team of 2 people

  • Hurricane Events - Chef de Projet Evenements VTT

    2010 - 2010 Mountainbike event manager

    Mission : Responsible for the mountainbike slopestyle events during the FISE of Montpellier and FISE Experience

    Events organization
    Logistic : Suppliers seek and commercial negociation, events creation and building
    Commercial : Advertisement and partnerships sales
    Public Relations : international core medias (online and press), national and local press, TV and radio shows
    Sport management : Responsible for athletes venue, journey and prize money

  • DC Shoes - Marketing Manager Junior

    Saint Jean de Luz 2010 - 2010

  • Rasoulution - Assistant Responsable Communication et Relations Publiques

    2008 - 2008 Realisation d'événements sportifs en VTT (Nissan Qashqai Challenge, 26Trix)
    Veille médiatique
    Relations Publiques

