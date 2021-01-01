Romain GOURBIER

I have a significant experience into e-commerce and digital industry, especially into mountain biking and action sports fields. With a proven track record of sales and buying management, as well as online merchandising, I can testify of several years of responsibilities as head of market, category manager and country manager, in international environment.

I am enjoy understanding problematic, identifying trends, influences and good opportunities to set strategies to reach the goals. Sensitive to the brands' image and notoriety I have a particular feeling with the products and their technologies.

With a good social and team leading character, my international experiences teased my willing to travel and made me proficient in German and fluent in English.

Seeking for new challenges, I am looking forward to learn more about you.



Mes compétences :

Ski

Marketing

Communication

ECommerce

Sport

Emailing

SEO

Gestion de projet

Surf

SEM

Relations publiques

Vtt