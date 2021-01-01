Romain HERVE

Specialty around SaaS solutions and Cloud Computing model.



I co founded Cirruseo in 2011.

Cirruseo aims to optimize enterprises performance through cloud expertise and SaaS solutions deployments.

Its team of cloud specialists has successfully performed small to large-size enterprise cloud implementations worldwide. The company develops with Google Entreprise a strong partnership, that makes Cirruseo official Google Apps reseller.

Domains of savoir faire cover Google Apps, Amazon, Enterprise 2.0, Google App Engine, Cloud Strategy, IT Integration, Mobile development.

Our specialties are : Google Apps for Business, Google App Engine, Google Vault / Drive, Amazon, Cloud Consulting, Cloud Development.



Mes compétences :

Conseil

SaaS

Cloud Computing

Business Development

Pilotage

Salesforce

Google