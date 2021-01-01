Menu

Romain HERVE

SURESNES

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Specialty around SaaS solutions and Cloud Computing model.

I co founded Cirruseo in 2011.
Cirruseo aims to optimize enterprises performance through cloud expertise and SaaS solutions deployments.
Its team of cloud specialists has successfully performed small to large-size enterprise cloud implementations worldwide. The company develops with Google Entreprise a strong partnership, that makes Cirruseo official Google Apps reseller.
Domains of savoir faire cover Google Apps, Amazon, Enterprise 2.0, Google App Engine, Cloud Strategy, IT Integration, Mobile development.
Our specialties are : Google Apps for Business, Google App Engine, Google Vault / Drive, Amazon, Cloud Consulting, Cloud Development.

Mes compétences :
Conseil
SaaS
Cloud Computing
Business Development
Pilotage
Salesforce
Google

Entreprises

  • Capgemini - Directeur, Center of Excellence Entreprise 2.0

    SURESNES 2011 - maintenant

  • Cirruseo SAS - Fondateur

    Paris 2011 - maintenant

  • Capgemini - Sales Manager SaaS & Business Solutions

    SURESNES 2010 - 2011

  • Capgemini - Account Manager

    SURESNES 2007 - 2010

  • Groupe ALTEN - Responsable d'agence

    2002 - 2005 Business Development and agency management in consulting services focused in the Telecom and automotive Industry.
    Achieved to penetrate big accounts and state ALTEN as a major consulting services supplier

  • VPISystems - Sales manager

    2000 - 2002 Sales Manager US West Coast. California:San Bruno.

    Sales of CAD, simulation & design software systems to the Telecom Industry
    Responsible for managing the regional business development efforts for the entire company portfolio in California & Texas, targeting telecommunications companies and equipment manufacturers.

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :