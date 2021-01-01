Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Romain HODAPP
Ajouter
Romain HODAPP
PLÉRIN
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Plérin
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Alliance Forêts Bois
- Gestionnaire Forestier Professionnel
2018 - maintenant
Gestion forestière, Sylviculture, Exploitation forestière, technico-commercial
Coopérative Forestière du Grand Ouest (Coforouest)
- Technicien forestier
2012 - 2018
Centre Régional de la Propriété Forestière de Lorraine-Alsace
- Ingénieur forestier Chargé d'études
2006 - 2012
Centre Régional de la Propriété Forestière de Lorraine-Alsace
- Ingénieur forestier Stagiaire
2005 - 2005
Cartographie et enquêtes de motivation des petits propriétaires forestiers dans le Ried Centre Alsace.
Direction Départementale de l'Agriculture et de la Forêt de Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon (975)
- Stagiaire
2003 - 2003
Cartographie des forêts de Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon
Formations
AgroParisTech ENGREF
Nancy
2003 - 2005
Ingénieur forestier
Gestion des milieux naturels
Université Nancy 1 Henri Poincaré
Vandoeuvre Les Nancy
2000 - 2003
DESS Ressources Naturelles et Environnement
Environnement
Forêt
Réseau
Aurore BARRANCO
Christophe RAVIER
Eric BOUCARD
Florian NICOLAS
Gilbert HERVIEUX
Isabelle QUEMENEUR
Marie SEGALEN
Matthieu TEISSIER
Stephane MERY
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z