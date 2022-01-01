Menu

Jerome HODAPP

PARIS

En résumé

IN A NUTSHELL
Roughly 20 years of experience within mainly SAP, Airbus Group (formerly EADS), Accenture, Procter & Gamble:
- Sales account management (15+ years): sales, customer relationship management, contract and services management…
- Business consulting (10+ years): IT roadmap, process and organization transformation, information system implementation and support, value-oriented approach, change management, project management…

PROFILE OVERVIEW
- Various sales experience: different sales bag exposure (software, consulting, consumer goods…), different client exposure (retail, manufacturing…), sales and presales team coordination, value selling, negotiation, contract management, business development…
- Large experience of information system both as a supplier and as an end-user in the applications domain and in the infrastructure domain. Understanding both points of view could be very valuable.
- Management or strong contribution to all information system/transformation project phases: sales process, design, build, run, project management, change management, value oriented approach…
- Good experience with various industries: aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products, retail, utilities, oil and gas, logistic…
- Regular high-level contacts: COO, CIO, Vice-Presidents, IT Managers, Security Officers…
- Functional management of people with various profiles.
- International environment exposure with ongoing use of English.

Mes compétences :
Conseil
SAP
Process
Sales
Outsourcing
Business Process Management
Gestion de contrats
Gestion de projet
Conduite du changement
Gestion de la relation client
ERP
Vente

Entreprises

  • Quintiq - Senior Sales Executive

    2016 - maintenant Reducing costs, improving supply chain performance, increasing customer satisfaction, being more agile... are some of your priorities? If yes, let's exchange!

    Indeed, the Quintiq software can help you enhance your supply chain planning process:
    - Manufacturing planning, logistics routing & dispatching, workforce scheduling,
    - From strategic planning to operational execution,
    - 20 years of experience. 300+ clients (DHL, Danone, KLM, ArcelorMittal, TNT...).
    - Rapid and tangible benefits (e.g.: 15% reduction of mileage at DHL, Delivery performance improved from 40% to 90% at Alunorf, Reduced inventory by about 5% at AkzoNobel...).
    - Leader in two Gartner magic quadrants: Supply chain planning + Sales and operations planning

    Interested?
    - Contact me on my mobile +33 6 34 27 08 66 or via email jerome.hodapp@3ds.com
    - Visit our website www.quintiq.com

  • SAP - Key Account Executive - SAP Software Solutions Sales Representative

    Paris 2014 - 2016 - Sell SAP software solutions (on-premise and cloud) to key accounts.
    - Main industry focus: Discrete Manufacturing, Consumer Products and Energy.
    - Sales bag: Enterprise Information Management (EIM), Middleware and Cybersecurity.
    - Clients type: existing ones ("farmer") and new ones ("hunter").
    Revenue generated: 2.1 M€ in 2014 and 3.0 M€ in 2015 (120 % of quota achievement).

  • SAP - Business Transformation Services (BTS) - Principal

    Paris 2010 - 2013 Sell and deliver management consulting projects / strategic services engagement.
    Projects examples: IT roadmap update, contribution to the definition of an ERP core model, organization and change management (OCM) roadmap definition, SAP implementation quality insurance with system integrators…
    Average consulting revenue generated: 800 K€ per year (123 % of quota achievement), selling and management of two SAP Value Partnership Services (strategic services engagement).

  • EADS - ITS - Business manager & service delivery manager

    2005 - 2010 Selling, implementation and management of IT infrastructure outsourcing contracts.
    Accountable for the contracts' SLA (Services Level Agreements).
    Average revenue managed: 4,5 M€ per year ; thereof average revenue generated: 1 M€ per year (103 % of quota achievement).

  • ECONOCOM - Account manager & service delivery manager

    Puteaux 2003 - 2005 Account manager & service delivery manager within a department delivering an outsourcing solution to manage the IT assets lifecycle (Master IT Solution).

  • ACCENTURE - Senior consultant

    Paris 1998 - 2003 Organization and process transformation, information system implementation, project management, change management.

  • PROCTER & GAMBLE - Sales representative

    Asnières-sur-Seine 1996 - 1998 Selling and management of laundry, cleaning and papers product lines to hypermarkets (Ariel, Always, Pampers, Monsieur Propre…).
    Revenue generated / managed 12 M€.

Formations

Réseau