Jerome HODAPP

IN A NUTSHELL

Roughly 20 years of experience within mainly SAP, Airbus Group (formerly EADS), Accenture, Procter & Gamble:

- Sales account management (15+ years): sales, customer relationship management, contract and services management…

- Business consulting (10+ years): IT roadmap, process and organization transformation, information system implementation and support, value-oriented approach, change management, project management…



PROFILE OVERVIEW

- Various sales experience: different sales bag exposure (software, consulting, consumer goods…), different client exposure (retail, manufacturing…), sales and presales team coordination, value selling, negotiation, contract management, business development…

- Large experience of information system both as a supplier and as an end-user in the applications domain and in the infrastructure domain. Understanding both points of view could be very valuable.

- Management or strong contribution to all information system/transformation project phases: sales process, design, build, run, project management, change management, value oriented approach…

- Good experience with various industries: aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products, retail, utilities, oil and gas, logistic…

- Regular high-level contacts: COO, CIO, Vice-Presidents, IT Managers, Security Officers…

- Functional management of people with various profiles.

- International environment exposure with ongoing use of English.



Mes compétences :

Conseil

SAP

Process

Sales

Outsourcing

Business Process Management

Gestion de contrats

Gestion de projet

Conduite du changement

Gestion de la relation client

ERP

Vente