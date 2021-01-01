Retail
Romain HORAK
Romain HORAK
Paris
MinDef
- Officier ALAT
Paris
1983 - maintenant
Chef de bord sur helicoptere AC; Commandant d'escadrille, Officier analyste en Etat Major.
Depuis 2002, Observateurs puis Expert Securite pour les Missions d'Observations Electorales en Europe, Afrique et Moyen Orient.
Alain GERARDIN
Cisse M'BALOU
Eric VANDROMME
Louis-Francois GUILLEMOT DE LINIERS
Philippe DERATHE
Pierre AUBRY
