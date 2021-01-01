Menu

Romain LAGRANGE

Paris

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Auxerre

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • BNP Paribas - Directeur Groupe d'Agences Montbrison La Plaine

    Paris 2014 - maintenant

  • BNP PARIBAS - Chargé d'Appui et d'Animation Commerciale

    Paris 2011 - 2014

  • BNP PARIBAS - Directeur d'Agence

    Paris 2009 - 2011

  • CENTRE LYONNAIS UNIVERSITAIRE DE BANQUE ET BOURSE - ENSEIGNANT VACATAIRE MASTER 2 GESTION DE PATRIMOINE

    2008 - 2014

  • IAE UNIVERSITE LYON 3 - ENSEIGNANT VACATAIRE MACRO ECONOMIE

    2007 - 2010

  • BNP PARIBAS - Conseiller en Patrimoine Financier

    Paris 2006 - 2009

Formations

  • CLUBB IAE JEAN MOULIN LYON 3 (Lyon)

    Lyon 2005 - 2006 MASTER 2

  • IAE UNIVERSITE LYON 3

    Lyon 2005 - 2006 DU TECHNIQUE DE COMMUNICATION

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :