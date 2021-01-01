Retail
Romain LAGRANGE
Romain LAGRANGE
Paris
En résumé
Entreprises
BNP Paribas
- Directeur Groupe d'Agences Montbrison La Plaine
Paris
2014 - maintenant
BNP PARIBAS
- Chargé d'Appui et d'Animation Commerciale
Paris
2011 - 2014
BNP PARIBAS
- Directeur d'Agence
Paris
2009 - 2011
CENTRE LYONNAIS UNIVERSITAIRE DE BANQUE ET BOURSE
- ENSEIGNANT VACATAIRE MASTER 2 GESTION DE PATRIMOINE
2008 - 2014
IAE UNIVERSITE LYON 3
- ENSEIGNANT VACATAIRE MACRO ECONOMIE
2007 - 2010
BNP PARIBAS
- Conseiller en Patrimoine Financier
Paris
2006 - 2009
Formations
CLUBB IAE JEAN MOULIN LYON 3 (Lyon)
Lyon
2005 - 2006
MASTER 2
IAE UNIVERSITE LYON 3
Lyon
2005 - 2006
DU TECHNIQUE DE COMMUNICATION
Réseau
Aurélien SOUSTRE
Diara VONG
GIE BNP Paribas Cardif (Paris)
Jennifer LAGRANGE AURELLE
Mélanie SAPONE
Olivia PERRIN
