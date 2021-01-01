Menu

Romain LAURENT

VICHY

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Merchandising
Management
Marketing
Fidélisation

Entreprises

  • Brice/Happychic - Responsable de Magasin

    2012 - maintenant Responsable magasin vichy

  • SARL Venture - Gérant

    2011 - 2012

  • Ecologik Habitat - Consultant en économie d'énergies

    2011 - 2011

  • Association de prefiguration du Pemc - Président

    2010 - maintenant

  • MG2R Energie - Commercial en Énergie Renouvelable

    2009 - 2009

  • ThermoSeme - Commercial en Énergie Renouvelable

    2007 - 2009

  • Hugo Boss - Conseiller de vente

    Paris 2005 - 2007

  • Jules - Conseiller de vente

    Roubaix 2004 - 2005

Formations

  • Jeanne D'Arc

    Clermont Ferrand 2000 - 2000 Baccalauréat Économique et Social

    Baccalauréat Économique et Social

