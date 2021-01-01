Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Romain LAURENT
Ajouter
Romain LAURENT
VICHY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Merchandising
Management
Marketing
Fidélisation
Entreprises
Brice/Happychic
- Responsable de Magasin
2012 - maintenant
Responsable magasin vichy
SARL Venture
- Gérant
2011 - 2012
Ecologik Habitat
- Consultant en économie d'énergies
2011 - 2011
Association de prefiguration du Pemc
- Président
2010 - maintenant
MG2R Energie
- Commercial en Énergie Renouvelable
2009 - 2009
ThermoSeme
- Commercial en Énergie Renouvelable
2007 - 2009
Hugo Boss
- Conseiller de vente
Paris
2005 - 2007
Jules
- Conseiller de vente
Roubaix
2004 - 2005
Formations
Jeanne D'Arc
Clermont Ferrand
2000 - 2000
Baccalauréat Économique et Social
Baccalauréat Économique et Social
Réseau
Arnaud KOEHL
Carine GUILLEMETTE
David PARIS
Jonathan TESTA ART
Lucie DECAY
Nicolas DUCHAMP
Romain MARQUIS
Sandra JOBINMAG
Santi RATA GOBAL
Steven LOISLARD
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z