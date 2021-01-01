Retail
Romain LE GUILLOU
Romain LE GUILLOU
REIMS
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Reims
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
MHCS-Champagne Veuve Clicquot et Champagne Krug
- Responsable Développement Vignobles Veuve Clicquot et Krug - Responsable Vignoble Krug
2010 - maintenant
Chambre d'Agriculture du Rhône
- Conseiller viticole-Oenologue
2008 - 2010
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Agronomique Montpellier SupAgro
Montpellier
2004 - 2007
Réseau
Aurélie CHASSAGNE
Céline HENRION (JEROME)
Chloé GANGLOFF
Erwan GUEVEL
Juliette MAISONS
Sph-Gerard Bertrand - SPH (Narbonne)
Léo PICHON
Olivia VANEL
Steve DELONG
Thomas BEHAL
Vinglish ANGLAIS VITICOLE
