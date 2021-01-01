Menu

Romain LEPICARD

MAIDENHEAD

  • Mars Incorporated - Product & Process Implementation Manager

    2013 - maintenant Responsible to define and deliver a range of technological and innovation projects across multiple production lines. Lead the technology and science strategy for the UK region and manage the implementation of the R&D component of the UK cost & revenue innovation programme.

  • Mars Incorporated - M&M's & Bar Technical Platform Leader

    2011 - 2011

  • Mars Incorporated - Product Innovation Manager

    2011 - 2013 Product Innovation Manager for the Chocolate Bars segment in the UK market

  • Mars - Senior Scientist

    2007 - 2011

  • Mars - Product Designer Snackfood

    2005 - 2007

  • Masterfoods - Product designer Petfood

    2004 - 2004

  • Verquin-Confiseur - Assistant Recherche & Développement

    2003 - 2003

  • Bonduelle - Stagiaire au sein du service Qualité

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2002 - 2002

