Romain LEPINE
Romain LEPINE
Levallois-Perret
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Plastic Omnium
- Responsable Logistique
Levallois-Perret
2012 - maintenant
Plastic Omnium
- Ingénieur Méthodes Logistique
Levallois-Perret
2007 - 2012
Formations
UTBM
Belfort
2004 - 2007
Ingénieur
Réseau
Alexandre CAPUT
Anne-Sophie FRANCO
Jean-Baptiste PESTRE
Julien PLUCHON
Patrick DUSAPIN
Philippe HOSTI
Pierre CHENU
Pierre LANGBOUR
Vincent SIBILLE
