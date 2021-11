Romain LEYDIER

12 years of experience in Automotive & Security industry - 8 yrs in FRANCE & 4 yrs in CHINA





PROFESSIONAL SKILLS



Human

 Knowledge of Asian Industrial practices, Sales, Managerial

 Working with multicultural teams (English, French, Chinese)

 Representation of the company abroad and management of issues linked to the distance, working time and delayed communications requiring independence, autonomy, reactivity

 Development of specific human relationships with customers or suppliers in Asia



Technical

 Design and analysis of mechanical systems

 Specification / Design / Manufacturing / Validation materials (rubber, metals)

 Design and analysis of electronic systems

 Design / Manufacturing / PCBA Validation

 Editing specifications and test reports



Purchasing/Sourcing & ISC

 Supplier Sourcing and eAuctions

 Purchasing Development Strategies (stocks / volumes / delivery time / price)

 Participation in the review of the end-to-end process

 Strong experience and knowledge of electronic components and EMS/JDM/ODM management

 Managing RFI&RFQ and Commercial and Technical suppliers proposals analysis.

 Choice / Management / Qualification / Suppliers Performance Assessment

 Signature of contracts

 Inventory Management / Database Management for articles (ERP)



Quality

 Manufacturing audit of SMT and DIP processes of Chinese suppliers

 Manufacturing audit of mechanics processes (calipers + pads ; starter, alternator)

 Editing Quality requirements

 Ensuring parts compliance (prototypes, first samples, PPAP, 1st serial parts)

 Managing Product/Process qualification at suppliers plants



Project Management

 Project Management and Development

 Communication and monitoring projects with industrial partners

 Production Management



Norms/Standards/Certifications/Tools

 ISO TS 16949, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 13485, IPC

 NFA2P/VdS

 Supplier Quality Assurance ; APQP as ANPQP (RENAULT) & Foqualis (PSA)

 SQA tools : Ishikawa, 8D, QRQC, Six Sigma (Green Belt)

 Layer of V Cycle design, RFQ, DVPR, DFMEA, PFMEA, PCP, PPAP, Cpk, SPC, Control Plan, RAMS, Durability

 MS Project, Office, Outlook, Lotus Notes, CATIA V5, ProEng, Solidworks, ERP





LANGUAGES



English

 English: Fluent (TOEIC score of 905 on 06/10/06), 6-month internship in the U.S

 4 years in CHINA with English as negotiation language



Spanish: Reading and conversational



Chinese: Basics



