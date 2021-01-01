Romain OBERMEYER

Levallois-Perret Cedex2012 - maintenantAlstom is a global leader in the world of power generation, power transmission and rail infrastructure and sets the benchmark for innovative and environmentally friendly technologies. Alstom builds the fastest train and the highest capacity automated metro in the world, provides turnkey integrated power plant solutions and associated services for a wide variety of energy sources, including hydro, nuclear, gas, coal and wind, and it offers a wide range of solutions for power transmission, with a focus on smart grids. The Group employs 93,000 people in more than 70 countries, and had sales of over € 23 billion* in 2009/10.
In the Thermal Power business, in a division acting as a major EPC for conventional power plants using coal & oil, I am in charge of the purchasing of various components like main hall cranes, elevators, compressed air/gas production & storage, CEMS and miscellaneous piping items related to projects located in Africa, Asia and Europe.