Romain POUX
Romain POUX
Enqueteur
Comptable
Enqueteur
CHAUNY
Entreprises
Comptable
- Enqueteur
Autre | Paris (75000)
2020 - maintenant
ᴡᴡᴡ.romain-poux.okkw.xyz
Magnetto Wheels South Africa
- Coordinateur Technique
2012 - 2014
-Development and management of new product (steel wheels) launch, from RFQ to
Industrialization. Project Manegement
-Technical representative of MW South Africa for new business in coordination with the
commercial department.
- Technical link between South Africa and Headquarter in Italy
Magnetto Wheels France
- Technico Commercial
Tergnier
2010 - 2011
- Preparation of RFQ reply for MW France customer. Centralize technical and
commercial information to create and follow offer for new business.
- Nissan Account management
- Preparation of Commercial budget and forecast.
Magnetto Wheels France
- Chef de projets
Tergnier
2008 - 2010
- Transversal work on plant improvement subject. Involvement in task force to reduce
quality problems and manage process improvements
- Project leader for aproduction transfer from Italy to Poland
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Techniques Industrielles Et Des Mines
Douai
2004 - 2008
Mécanique
Réseau
Amélie GUILLE
Guilhem PERRIER
Jean HEU
Maxime LOUCHART
Mohamed BELMOKHTAR
Nicolas LOUCHEZ
Pierre AMMELOOT
Sébastien LAVIGNE
Song-Ke LEE