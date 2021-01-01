Menu

Rosa CATALDO

Lognes

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Banque
Cash Management
COMMERCE
Commerce international
Commercial
Finance
gestion de trésorerie
International
Management
Management commercial
Trade finance
Trésorerie

Entreprises

  • SunGard - Business Analyst Apex/Martini

    Lognes 2011 - maintenant TASKS
    - Detailed functionality specifications redaction
    - Client requirements analysis
    - Functional testing
    Functional knowledge
    - Collateral Management: Prepay transactions, Marking tool, Exposure Management, DBV transactions
    - Referential Data: Collateral Schedules, Counterparties and Lenders Hierarchy set up, Triparty Agents, Lending and Borrowing agreements, Legal entities.
    - Trade Lifecycle products.
    - Billing and Earnings, Profit & Loss modules.
    -Implement a complete Agency Lending solution within Apex.

  • BNP Paribas/ ID Conseil - Business Analyst Securities Lending & Borrowing

    Paris 2009 - 2011 TASKS
    - Detailed functionality specifications redaction
    - Releases follow-up with our Development Team
    - Module testing and non regression test with Quality Center
    - Support Level 1 & 2 for Front / Back office users worldwide
    Functional knowledge
    - New Legal Entity set up ( complete FO/BO chain)
    - Accounting entries enhancement (CRE/ CRI sent to CODA and RDJ)
    - Agency Lending (set daily position reconciliation with new agent lenders)
    - Triparty management (improve files integration, automated deals creation)
    - Collateral Management (creation of daily report to FO)
    - Settlement Delivery, Rebates and Fees, Dividends (process support issues)
    - Products Booking (Security Lending, Repo Multicollateral, Pledge)
    - Mirror booking (creation of mirror events between entities)
    - Counterparties mergers (coordinate deals rebooking and the modifications in the process)
    Technical knowledge
    - Daily use of SQL, JIRA (to manage projects), Quality Center

  • CALYON - Stage Product Manager Trade Finance

    Montrouge 2008 - 2009 •Commercialisation du portail OPTIM Trade aux grandes TASKS
    Participation to the creation of a new product: Open Account:
    - Management of its development with the client and Development Team
    - Non regression test between product versions
    - Scenario test cases planning
    - Analysis of legal aspects
    - Edition of the commercial brochure
    - Redaction of the user guide
    Enhancement of an existing product: OPTIM Trade :
    - Client support Level 1
    - Set up of the Spanish back office to OPTIM Trade web site.
    Functional knowledge
    - LC Import & Export
    - Stand by letters
    - Import & Export collections
    - Incoterms

  • BNP Paribas Securities Services - Apprentissage Gestionnaire des produits dérivés OTC

    Pantin 2006 - 2007 TASKS
    - Checking confirmations and FBF-ISDA Master
    - Data capture of OTC products.
    - Discrepancies solving with clients and counterparties.
    - Monthly activity reporting to senior managers.
    Functional knowledge
    - SWAP
    - Interest Rate Swap
    - Credit Default SWAP
    Technical knowledge
    - Use of KTP 500

  • Crédit Agricole Ile-de-France - Apprentissage Assistante Technico-Commerciale produits télématiques

    Montrouge 2004 - 2006 TASKS
    - Products sales of EDIWEB to Medium and Small size companies.
    - Validation & checking of clients’ transfers by electronic protocols.
    - Client Support Level 1 for Companies
    Functional knowledge
    - EDI protocol: Etebac 3/5
    - Transfer
    - Direct Debit

Formations

Réseau