Rosa CATALDO

Mes compétences :
Banque
Cash Management
COMMERCE
Commerce international
Commercial
Finance
gestion de trésorerie
International
Management
Management commercial
Trade finance
Trésorerie
Entreprises
SunGard
- Business Analyst Apex/Martini
Lognes2011 - maintenantTASKS
- Detailed functionality specifications redaction
- Client requirements analysis
- Functional testing
Functional knowledge
- Collateral Management: Prepay transactions, Marking tool, Exposure Management, DBV transactions
- Referential Data: Collateral Schedules, Counterparties and Lenders Hierarchy set up, Triparty Agents, Lending and Borrowing agreements, Legal entities.
- Trade Lifecycle products.
- Billing and Earnings, Profit & Loss modules.
-Implement a complete Agency Lending solution within Apex.
BNP Paribas/ ID Conseil
- Business Analyst Securities Lending & Borrowing
Paris2009 - 2011TASKS
- Detailed functionality specifications redaction
- Releases follow-up with our Development Team
- Module testing and non regression test with Quality Center
- Support Level 1 & 2 for Front / Back office users worldwide
Functional knowledge
- New Legal Entity set up ( complete FO/BO chain)
- Accounting entries enhancement (CRE/ CRI sent to CODA and RDJ)
- Agency Lending (set daily position reconciliation with new agent lenders)
- Triparty management (improve files integration, automated deals creation)
- Collateral Management (creation of daily report to FO)
- Settlement Delivery, Rebates and Fees, Dividends (process support issues)
- Products Booking (Security Lending, Repo Multicollateral, Pledge)
- Mirror booking (creation of mirror events between entities)
- Counterparties mergers (coordinate deals rebooking and the modifications in the process)
Technical knowledge
- Daily use of SQL, JIRA (to manage projects), Quality Center
CALYON
- Stage Product Manager Trade Finance
Montrouge2008 - 2009•Commercialisation du portail OPTIM Trade aux grandes TASKS
Participation to the creation of a new product: Open Account:
- Management of its development with the client and Development Team
- Non regression test between product versions
- Scenario test cases planning
- Analysis of legal aspects
- Edition of the commercial brochure
- Redaction of the user guide
Enhancement of an existing product: OPTIM Trade :
- Client support Level 1
- Set up of the Spanish back office to OPTIM Trade web site.
Functional knowledge
- LC Import & Export
- Stand by letters
- Import & Export collections
- Incoterms
Montrouge2004 - 2006TASKS
- Products sales of EDIWEB to Medium and Small size companies.
- Validation & checking of clients’ transfers by electronic protocols.
- Client Support Level 1 for Companies
Functional knowledge
- EDI protocol: Etebac 3/5
- Transfer
- Direct Debit