Ruddy BERNARD

Paris

Merchandising
Management
Accéssibilité Personne à Mobilité Réduite

  • Ecole Internationale Tunon - ENSEIGNANT

    Paris 2015 - 2016 Enseignant en auto entrepreneur entre 8h a 16h par semaines .
    Classe master management et gestion.

  • PYRAMIDIA - FORMATEUR INDÉPENDANT EN ENTREPRISE

    2015 - 2016 Formations techniques de vente, gestion des stocks, merchandising, développement commercial, négociations commerciales

  • Lycée SONIA DELAUNAY BLOIS - Jury

    2014 - 2014 Avril Mai 2014 et Juin 2014 Participation aux oraux bacs / CAP commerce en tant que jury
    Lycée SONIA DELAUNAY BLOIS, lycée St JOSEPH VENDOME
    VIA FORMATION BLOIS ,

  • Ministère de l'Education nationale - JURY

    Paris 2014 - 2014 et Juin 2014 Participation aux oraux bacs / CAP commerce en tant que jury

  • H&M - Floor manager

    Le Bourget 2011 - 2013 floor magasin H&M, Tours, Bordeaux, Créteil, Rosny, encadrement de 15 à 90 vendeurs.

  • Distri Center - Responsable de magasin

    SAINT AUBIN DU CORMIER 2011 - 2014 Responsable de magasin, Distri Center, 1500 M², Vendôme (41), encadrement de 6 vendeurs.

  • BATA INTERNATIONAL - Responsable magasin

    Bamako 2009 - 2009 Responsable magasin BATA XXL 600M², Cormeilles en Parisis, encadrement 4 vendeurs.

  • BATA INTERNATIONAL - Responsable magasin

    Bamako 2007 - 2009 Responsable magasin BATA XXL 800M², Mante-Buchelay (78), encadrement 4 vendeurs (mutation professionnelle).

  • BATA INTERNATIONAL - Responsable de magasin

    Bamako 2006 - 2007 Responsable de magasin, ouverture BATA XXL 600M², Châteauroux, encadrement de 3 vendeurs (nomination).

  • BATA INTERNATIONAL - Stagiaire Responsable de Magasin

    Bamako 2005 - 2005 Formation SRM (Stagiaire Responsable de Magasin) BATA dans toutes les régions de

  • COURIR - Responsable de magasin

    2003 - 2004 magasin de sport Courir, Balaruc les bains (34).

  • COURIR - Responsable de magasin

    2002 - 2003 magasin de sport Courir, Fenouiller (31), encadrement de 5 vendeurs.

