Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Ruddy BERNARD
Ajouter
Ruddy BERNARD
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Merchandising
Management
Accéssibilité Personne à Mobilité Réduite
Entreprises
Ecole Internationale Tunon
- ENSEIGNANT
Paris
2015 - 2016
Enseignant en auto entrepreneur entre 8h a 16h par semaines .
Classe master management et gestion.
PYRAMIDIA
- FORMATEUR INDÉPENDANT EN ENTREPRISE
2015 - 2016
Formations techniques de vente, gestion des stocks, merchandising, développement commercial, négociations commerciales
Lycée SONIA DELAUNAY BLOIS
- Jury
2014 - 2014
Avril Mai 2014 et Juin 2014 Participation aux oraux bacs / CAP commerce en tant que jury
Lycée SONIA DELAUNAY BLOIS, lycée St JOSEPH VENDOME
VIA FORMATION BLOIS ,
Ministère de l'Education nationale
- JURY
Paris
2014 - 2014
et Juin 2014 Participation aux oraux bacs / CAP commerce en tant que jury
H&M
- Floor manager
Le Bourget
2011 - 2013
floor magasin H&M, Tours, Bordeaux, Créteil, Rosny, encadrement de 15 à 90 vendeurs.
Distri Center
- Responsable de magasin
SAINT AUBIN DU CORMIER
2011 - 2014
Responsable de magasin, Distri Center, 1500 M², Vendôme (41), encadrement de 6 vendeurs.
BATA INTERNATIONAL
- Responsable magasin
Bamako
2009 - 2009
Responsable magasin BATA XXL 600M², Cormeilles en Parisis, encadrement 4 vendeurs.
BATA INTERNATIONAL
- Responsable magasin
Bamako
2007 - 2009
Responsable magasin BATA XXL 800M², Mante-Buchelay (78), encadrement 4 vendeurs (mutation professionnelle).
BATA INTERNATIONAL
- Responsable de magasin
Bamako
2006 - 2007
Responsable de magasin, ouverture BATA XXL 600M², Châteauroux, encadrement de 3 vendeurs (nomination).
BATA INTERNATIONAL
- Stagiaire Responsable de Magasin
Bamako
2005 - 2005
Formation SRM (Stagiaire Responsable de Magasin) BATA dans toutes les régions de
COURIR
- Responsable de magasin
2003 - 2004
magasin de sport Courir, Balaruc les bains (34).
COURIR
- Responsable de magasin
2002 - 2003
magasin de sport Courir, Fenouiller (31), encadrement de 5 vendeurs.
Formations
Institut Supérieur De Tourisme Hôtelier
Le Havre
1998 - 2000
BTS Tourisme
LYCEE PROFESSIONNEL
Le Havre
1996 - 1997
BEP hébergement au lycée professionnel jules Lesene,
Réseau
Al' SILLOUSOUNE
Barthélemy KENGNE
Bernard AUDIN
Celine MITON
Laura AUDIN
Lucie CK
Rodolphe RUAULT
Sébastien BIGOT
Simon DOIZY
Vanina PERDEREAU
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z