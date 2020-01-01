Saber TRABELSI

Mes compétences :
Actuariat
Finance
Statistics
Conseil
Assurance
Gestion du risque
Gestion de projet
Audit
Entreprises
Ernst & Young
- Actuarial Consultant
Courbevoie2011 - maintenant
Société Générale
- Trader Assistant in a 10 person-team
PARIS2010 - 2009- Trading problems and strategies within the framework of the activity of the
One Delta Indexation team.
- Assessment of Non-liquid Dividends’ curves.
- Arbitrage around the time of Index changes.
AON Global Risk Consulting
- Life Actuary (Consultant)
2010 - 2011- Analysing a 150M Euros portfolio of LI of an important Insurance company.
- Modelling of this portfolio’s longevity risk.
- Design and pricing of a Longevity Swap (risk assessment) to hedge the risk.
- Proposing original hedging strategies, and conclusive contract between the
Insurance Company and a Reinsurance one.
- Managing a package of Risk Management proposed to four major
agricultural companies and acting in three steps:
* Analysing the company situation,
* Proposing an internal IT Tool adapted to the specific profile,
* Disposing a hotline for continuous monitoring.
AXA IM
- Intern
Nanterre 2009 - 2009- Asset Management: participation in various projects in the Framework of the
Derivatives team.
Bank of France
- Intern
2008 - 2008- Analysis of an inquiry on Commercial Credits.
- Estimation of commercial credits’ exchanges between Indoor Companies
(France) and Foreign Companies.
- Contribution to official figures published by the Bank of France and
communicated to the ECB (European Central Bank).
Formations
Institut Des Actuaires (The French Institute Of Actuaries) (Paris)