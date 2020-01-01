Menu

Saber TRABELSI

Courbevoie

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Actuariat
Finance
Statistics
Conseil
Assurance
Gestion du risque
Gestion de projet
Audit

Entreprises

  • Ernst & Young - Actuarial Consultant

    Courbevoie 2011 - maintenant

  • Société Générale - Trader Assistant in a 10 person-team

    PARIS 2010 - 2009 - Trading problems and strategies within the framework of the activity of the
    One Delta Indexation team.
    - Assessment of Non-liquid Dividends’ curves.
    - Arbitrage around the time of Index changes.

  • AON Global Risk Consulting - Life Actuary (Consultant)

    2010 - 2011 - Analysing a 150M Euros portfolio of LI of an important Insurance company.
    - Modelling of this portfolio’s longevity risk.
    - Design and pricing of a Longevity Swap (risk assessment) to hedge the risk.
    - Proposing original hedging strategies, and conclusive contract between the
    Insurance Company and a Reinsurance one.

  • AON Global Risk Consulting - Financial Consultant

    2010 - 2010 - Advisory in:
    * Market Finance: commodities.
    * Actuarial science: reserving, Solvency II (QIS 5).

    - Managing a package of Risk Management proposed to four major
    agricultural companies and acting in three steps:
    * Analysing the company situation,
    * Proposing an internal IT Tool adapted to the specific profile,
    * Disposing a hotline for continuous monitoring.

  • AXA IM - Intern

    Nanterre 2009 - 2009 - Asset Management: participation in various projects in the Framework of the
    Derivatives team.

  • Bank of France - Intern

    2008 - 2008 - Analysis of an inquiry on Commercial Credits.
    - Estimation of commercial credits’ exchanges between Indoor Companies
    (France) and Foreign Companies.
    - Contribution to official figures published by the Bank of France and
    communicated to the ECB (European Central Bank).

Formations

Réseau