Sabine BOYER
Sabine BOYER
Saint-Denis
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
XEROX
- Ingenieur Ventes Systèmes
Saint-Denis
1997 - maintenant
MINOLTA
- Chef de ventes
Carrières-sur-Seine
1991 - 1996
MINOLTA
- Commerciale
Carrières-sur-Seine
1986 - 1991
Formations
Université Du Havre, Faculté Des Affaires Internationales (Le Havre)
Le Havre
1982 - 1986
Maîtrise Sciences et techniques
Réseau
Andrew MALLET
Bruno ELKAIM
Damien LAURENT
David LINDSAY
Eric HUERRE
Guillaume LEFEBVRE
Jean CALVES
Jérémie HÉDIN
Rodolphe CHEDEVILLE
Thierry BOUCHART
